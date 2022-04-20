back

The politics of the bulldozer

Bulldozers in Jahangirpuri. Is the hardy earthmover a weapon of the state now?

20/04/2022 1:55 PMupdated: 20/04/2022 1:57 PM
218 comments

  • Farooq A.
    7 hours

    this is what is happening to the muslims all around the world. Just because of their religion.

  • Ramaraju B.
    12 hours

    Very good decision

  • Presenjit J.
    14 hours

    Come on Brut.

  • Jaya P.
    14 hours

    The BJP. & RSS Demolishing the country not the shops

  • Sham B.
    15 hours

    It’s too obvious these BJP are targeting Muslim community This is the true face of BJP, they are afraid of their minorities, they know Hindus are not unity and divided in castes The only way to bring unity by spreading fear and hate. Such a pitiful state And all those cheering jai Sree ram Is this the true face of Hinduism? It’s simply disgusting The world is watching

  • Shayok D.
    16 hours

    Correct justice

  • Kumar P.
    17 hours

    Bangladesh muslims...

  • Muhammad A.
    19 hours

    India is dividing..

  • Challa M.
    20 hours

    You need to understand Islam. It's a system [Dheen], not a religion. No spirituality or philosophy as such. Just a set of DO's and DONT's. Now, what does the system say? Basically, Allah is the only God. Allah created planet Earth and put all of us on it. Some of us [non-believers] do mischief by not praying [essentially not believing] to Allah and not being a Muslim. So, the task has been outsourced to believers to convince non-believers and make them realize their mistakes. That part of convincing non-believers is also part of what some call it as Xihad. There is a reward for believers in doing that task. Jannat. For not doing it, or not achieving anything truthful results, there is a punishment. Jahannam. Unimaginable punishment. Life on earth is just a test and temporary. Stopover towards the permanent reward or punishment. Deal with this system now. Good luck.

  • Amar J.
    a day

    ये देख कर अनिल कपूर की नायक मूवी याद आती है के कैसे सरकार इल्लीगल के नम पर उनका घर गिरा दीया था।। मूवी में देखा था अब रियल में देख लिया।।

  • Arindrajit D.
    a day

    Yes it is., And ought to be against rioters

  • Shaan S.
    a day

    Good work

  • SB S.
    a day

    Why the don't drive bulldozer on china who capturing indian territory

  • Deepanshu G.
    a day

    These shops were encroachment so they r not kegal gareeb ka matlab ye nahi h sarkari jameen kabja lo

  • Divya B.
    a day

    Nicely happened to Stone pelting morons 🙄 👏 👍

  • Shahzeb M.
    a day

    What a cheap country

  • Mohit B.
    a day

    खंडर में फस गए😱😱👇 https://youtu.be/k3G4XqvCzIs

  • Mayank S.
    a day

    It’s a good action against encroached property. They have been there for a long time li being and earning illegally and the action taken towards them is really apriciable. It should not be stop untill the last brick falls. Jiss ghar se pathar aaenge unka ghar he pathar se bhar denge.

  • Shabbir H.
    a day

    Worth place to live in for minorities in whole world Shittiest nation 💩🇮🇳💩

  • Brut India
    a day

    What happened in Jahangirpuri?

