The politics of the bulldozer

this is what is happening to the muslims all around the world. Just because of their religion.
Very good decision
Come on Brut.
The BJP. & RSS Demolishing the country not the shops
It’s too obvious these BJP are targeting Muslim community
This is the true face of BJP, they are afraid of their minorities, they know Hindus are not unity and divided in castes
The only way to bring unity by spreading fear and hate. Such a pitiful state
And all those cheering jai Sree ram
Is this the true face of Hinduism?
It’s simply disgusting
The world is watching
Correct justice
Bangladesh muslims...
India is dividing..
You need to understand Islam. It's a system [Dheen], not a religion. No spirituality or philosophy as such. Just a set of DO's and DONT's. Now, what does the system say? Basically, Allah is the only God. Allah created planet Earth and put all of us on it. Some of us [non-believers] do mischief by not praying [essentially not believing] to Allah and not being a Muslim. So, the task has been outsourced to believers to convince non-believers and make them realize their mistakes. That part of convincing non-believers is also part of what some call it as Xihad. There is a reward for believers in doing that task. Jannat. For not doing it, or not achieving anything truthful results, there is a punishment. Jahannam. Unimaginable punishment. Life on earth is just a test and temporary. Stopover towards the permanent reward or punishment. Deal with this system now. Good luck.
ये देख कर अनिल कपूर की नायक मूवी याद आती है के कैसे सरकार इल्लीगल के नम पर उनका घर गिरा दीया था।।
मूवी में देखा था अब रियल में देख लिया।।
Yes it is., And ought to be against rioters
Good work
Why the don't drive bulldozer on china who capturing indian territory
These shops were encroachment so they r not kegal gareeb ka matlab ye nahi h sarkari jameen kabja lo
Nicely happened to Stone pelting morons 🙄 👏 👍
What a cheap country
खंडर में फस गए😱😱👇
https://youtu.be/k3G4XqvCzIs
It’s a good action against encroached property. They have been there for a long time li being and earning illegally and the action taken towards them is really apriciable. It should not be stop untill the last brick falls. Jiss ghar se pathar aaenge unka ghar he pathar se bhar denge.
Worth place to live in for minorities in whole world
Shittiest nation 💩🇮🇳💩
What happened in Jahangirpuri?
