The Pregnant Commando Of Chhattisgarh

This pregnant woman and her AK-47 are keeping a watch on armed ultras in the Maoist hotbed of Dantewada and Bastar. 💪

03/14/2020 12:57 PM
78 comments

  • Brut India
    Another Indian mother who had to be on duty but who also had to nurse her baby:

  Saqib S.
    India the most idiot nation in the whole universe

  Macbern J.
    Next level!

  Jeetu K.
    Much appreciated

  Ravii S.
    Salute to you my sister

  Lalit M.
    Good ji

  Debajit S.
    Life is so hard for some whereas others live in Dunlop beds..

  Sunil B.
    God bless you

  • Mayur S.
    Her courage apart it's completely against law to hide her pregnancy It's wrong as it endangers not only the child but can jeopardise missions if critical and sensitive information is withheld. She may not feel any thing wrong but perhaps she has breached the legal , ethical and confidence code of armed forces.

  • Jesu O.
    BRUT. Are you critizing or appreciating... How come this sudden U turn... About Indians... Come on we will discuss on 5 Congress MLA resigned in Gujarat Assembly...

  Meenakshi O.
    Hats off to you we all feel proud to to be a lady

  Sumitaroy B.
    God bless her with strength and tolerance. I really hope she will be hale and hearty always

  • Mohamed R.
    This is great -Hats off to your for your commitment -My only question is to the Senior commanders of this unit-I take it they MUST be females-So how did they not see that this soldier was pregnant- I feel sorry that India is run by a bunch of us incompetent people-It is about time the voters wake up and OPEN their eyes and MINDS - I will keep India in my Prayers 🙏🙏🙏

  • Amreena Q.
    Wow! Good for her! The world needs to realize the extent a females body can go! So proud of her! Truly an inspiration!

  • Sabina Y.
    Her dedication is praiseworthy but still she should have been given the deserved maternity leave

  • Xahid M.
    No doubt she's an inspiration, but think about her as well, She serves you, serve her future as well, even if she refuses to take a leave, force her to go on leave, she needs it more.

  Rajani S.
    Our soldiers are superheroes 🤩🥰

  Richard T.
    Salute

  Iboyaima S.
    Look Chakrabihu Hindi film

  • Vinod S.
    Beakkof. Is Ka. Gelthysey becheaka Kuch genitic dices honeasey kon jababdhar hoga