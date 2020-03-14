The Pregnant Commando Of Chhattisgarh
Another Indian mother who had to be on duty but who also had to nurse her baby:
Brut Indiaa day
Another Indian mother who had to be on duty but who also had to nurse her baby:
Saqib S.a day
India the most idiot nation in the whole universe
Macbern J.a day
Next level!
Jeetu K.2 days
Much appreciated
Ravii S.2 days
Salute to you my sister
Lalit M.2 days
Good ji
Debajit S.2 days
Life is so hard for some whereas others live in Dunlop beds..
Sunil B.2 days
God bless you
Mayur S.2 days
Her courage apart it's completely against law to hide her pregnancy It's wrong as it endangers not only the child but can jeopardise missions if critical and sensitive information is withheld. She may not feel any thing wrong but perhaps she has breached the legal , ethical and confidence code of armed forces.
Jesu O.2 days
BRUT. Are you critizing or appreciating... How come this sudden U turn... About Indians... Come on we will discuss on 5 Congress MLA resigned in Gujarat Assembly...
Meenakshi O.2 days
Hats off to you we all feel proud to to be a lady
Sumitaroy B.2 days
God bless her with strength and tolerance. I really hope she will be hale and hearty always
Mohamed R.2 days
This is great -Hats off to your for your commitment -My only question is to the Senior commanders of this unit-I take it they MUST be females-So how did they not see that this soldier was pregnant- I feel sorry that India is run by a bunch of us incompetent people-It is about time the voters wake up and OPEN their eyes and MINDS - I will keep India in my Prayers 🙏🙏🙏
Amreena Q.2 days
Wow! Good for her! The world needs to realize the extent a females body can go! So proud of her! Truly an inspiration!
Sabina Y.2 days
Her dedication is praiseworthy but still she should have been given the deserved maternity leave
Xahid M.2 days
No doubt she's an inspiration, but think about her as well, She serves you, serve her future as well, even if she refuses to take a leave, force her to go on leave, she needs it more.
Rajani S.2 days
Our soldiers are superheroes 🤩🥰
Richard T.2 days
Salute
Iboyaima S.2 days
Look Chakrabihu Hindi film
Vinod S.2 days
Beakkof. Is Ka. Gelthysey becheaka Kuch genitic dices honeasey kon jababdhar hoga