The Price Of Protest In Kashmir
These women have been waiting for their husbands to be released from prison for two years now. Their crime? Protesting the abrogation of Article 370.
02/10/2021 4:27 PM
- 80.8K
- 625
- 199
189 comments
Supravah T.5 days
Brut infact very brute..against Bharat.
Avishek B.7 days
Those people got red handel while they are vandalising govt property and tried to create riot. Not sure why they are in jail, they must be hanged..
Umesh V.07/10/2021 04:48
In logo ke saath aisa hi hona chaeye jo hamare army ke khilaaf plan banate hai or unko maarte hai jabki army wale kuch bhi nhi kehte unhe Pakistan mai jaao apne waha pata chalega kitne free ho bharat mai waha seedha goli milegi wo bhi sir ke beech mai aise logo ko pakistaan ya Afghanistan chod aao or unke haal pe chod do namak haraam kahi ke jis desh ka khate hai usi desh ke khilaaf planning banate hai or hamare army ko marte hai aise logo ka mar jana hi accha faaltu logo ko news bana ke dikha rhe hai army ke news kyu nhi banate kis kis condition se wo log guzarte hai jab kisi ki jaan bachane hoti hai or log unke upar pagal bhediyo ki tarah patthar fekte hai or unko nuksaan puchate hai or jaan se marne ki koshish karte hai shukra karo hamare yaha aise kutto ko goli marne ka kanoon nhi hai warna tum jaise patthar baazo ki akal thikane lana hamare indian army acche se jante hai .....
Sandhya S.06/10/2021 15:55
I need quit brute
Rahul K.06/10/2021 13:13
Why are they not executed yet? The wives too.
Asad H.06/10/2021 08:49
Thnx for showing true image ❤️
M N.06/10/2021 07:48
So called democracy !💔 Ridiculous !💔
Souvik G.06/10/2021 06:12
The channel should rename itself as Brute. What's the problem with these media outlets?
Jaldi C.06/10/2021 05:09
Protests to bas upar upar dikhane ke liye krte, matlab kuch aur hota inka, protest strt karo bache aurat ko aage karo, international funding hoga,hate hate speech do, dange ki taiyari karo, begunaho ko mar do, aur fir victim card khelo, desh me chuslim safe nahin ka rona dhona karo.
Sonu R.06/10/2021 01:58
Time will teache the lesson for them . That time power and money will not save them.
Shafiqul I.06/10/2021 01:35
Speak no protest, hear no protest, see(read) no protest... today’s zen... 😕
Sagar V.06/10/2021 01:15
Most Biased media Brut, You are Rut....
Ali M.05/10/2021 20:52
This face of India has been torturing Muslim Kashmir. Why not to get peace with vote getter to self determine for kashmir peoples. thet must get solution to move on ward to have permanent peace and life together in blessing of God.
Harjeet S.05/10/2021 19:20
SHAME ON THIS SO CALLED DEMOCRATIC MODI RUN COUNTRY,
Akshat K.05/10/2021 19:09
these protesters you have sympathy for, are the same who brutally murdered kashmiri pandits. Stop posting such thing else people will start boycotting you.
M A.05/10/2021 18:24
End end ia.
Kaustubh D.05/10/2021 17:45
is an anty national activists.. Please unsubscribe/unfollow them immediately...
Praveen D.05/10/2021 17:27
Afghanistan me saare haq de re hain... Proper janatt...jao lelo
Devashish B.05/10/2021 16:44
This channel only favours some specific community.. everyone unsubscribe this channel
Himmat R.05/10/2021 16:42
Aatankwadi hai wo