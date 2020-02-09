back

The Pride Of Prashant Bhushan: A Brut Exclusive

“How many people will you pursue for sedition?” He may have agreed to pay the Re. 1 fine but Prashant Bhushan feels his contempt of court conviction will help others to speak against injustice. The lawyer and activist spoke to Brut a few days after his sentencing.

09/02/2020 2:34 PM
  • 52.8k
  • 93

Portraits

  1. 4:29

    The Journey From Infosys To Owning A Restaurant Chain

  2. 2:16

    India-China Tensions 2.0

  3. 5:01

    Transgender Women Adopted Children With Open Arms

  4. 2:10

    US State Secretary Says China Bullies Neighbours

  5. 2:07

    Tribal Villagers Build Road After Government Fails Them

  6. 1:43

    Teenager Gives Thieves Run For Their Money

90 comments

  • Surinder M.
    2 days

    Why don't you be honest once, you self acclaimed paragon of virtue ! You paid the fine as that was the BEST & EASIEST OPTION ! If you were an upright, principled champion of upholding your conscience, (and your constitutional right to freedom of speech), you would've preferred the tougher option : jail, with a 3 year freeze on law practice! Hats off to the wisdom and majesty of the Supreme Court, who exposed your duplicity so effortlessly. So convincingly. So Completely !!

  • Ravindra M.
    3 days

    He spoke pro paksitan and he paid a price they salpped him

  • Babuji D.
    5 days

    PRASHANT BHUSHAN WAS TALKING REALITY OF OUR NATION

  • Harit W.
    5 days

    Someone had weird thought that fining Rs 1 would bring him in shame so he would rather have a jail time. But he just made a smart move. 😀👍

  • Punal S.
    5 days

    Court had wasted time and money so who ever judges had done this should be punished

  • Jaideep P.
    6 days

    Atmnirbhar on BJP loot money!

  • Jaideep P.
    6 days

    SC is now a BJP think tank!

  • Sahil J.
    7 days

    He is trying to get into active politics by doing these stunts.

  • MaNe M.
    7 days

    1r=PB

  • Ramesh K.
    09/04/2020 12:10

    Aren't you the same guy who asked courts to punish contempt of court? Now you crying.

  • Anurag G.
    09/04/2020 07:59

    Brute India is anti India forum .. and I always comment on this..... Now u see in this post brute India is trying to glorify a lawyer who has done contempt of supreme Court... Who spoke against highest reputed institute of India is a Criminal.. infact lost qualification of being a lawyer ... A lawyer can fight untill a case is in progress .... But he has to accept the decision of supreme Court with professionalism.

  • Rajib D.
    09/04/2020 07:10

    Frustrated old crooked person disguised in black coat

  • Sunil V.
    09/03/2020 16:48

    How is aboloishing 370 going against Indian ideology? How is Jamia students protest for no reason is in favour of Indian Ideology? How is giving a final judgement on Ayodhya ( proved that it was a temple by Archeological department) against Indian Ideology? Anything that is against so called secualr minority is against idea of india because there agenda of gajwa e hind is not fulfilled

  • Ganesh K.
    09/03/2020 16:38

    He should have been behind the bars for insulting highest governing authority of the country, thank god he is holding citizenship,of democratic India otherwise in any other country he would have become food for animals

  • Srijana S.
    09/03/2020 16:11

    His value is Re 1 in 2020😄😂

  • Vilas D.
    09/03/2020 15:50

    He showed that his price is only 1 rupees. Shame Shame Prashanth Bhushan.

  • Vilas D.
    09/03/2020 15:48

    Kala Pani should be given to him for his mistake.

  • Pattamadai S.
    09/03/2020 14:34

    Brut India run by Islamists & 🐖 s

  • Abhilasha A.
    09/03/2020 12:11

    Destroy the country and its judiciary and people in the name of freedom of speech. Politicians want to keep all power and want to be above judiciary prashant bhushan type people help them.

  • Sandeep K.
    09/03/2020 11:20

    Arey yeh wohi hai na..jisko sab, maoist, urban naxal kahte hai...1 ru bhi jyada hai iske liye

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.