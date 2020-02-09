back
The Pride Of Prashant Bhushan: A Brut Exclusive
“How many people will you pursue for sedition?” He may have agreed to pay the Re. 1 fine but Prashant Bhushan feels his contempt of court conviction will help others to speak against injustice. The lawyer and activist spoke to Brut a few days after his sentencing.
09/02/2020
90 comments
Surinder M.2 days
Why don't you be honest once, you self acclaimed paragon of virtue ! You paid the fine as that was the BEST & EASIEST OPTION ! If you were an upright, principled champion of upholding your conscience, (and your constitutional right to freedom of speech), you would've preferred the tougher option : jail, with a 3 year freeze on law practice! Hats off to the wisdom and majesty of the Supreme Court, who exposed your duplicity so effortlessly. So convincingly. So Completely !!
Ravindra M.3 days
He spoke pro paksitan and he paid a price they salpped him
Babuji D.5 days
PRASHANT BHUSHAN WAS TALKING REALITY OF OUR NATION
Harit W.5 days
Someone had weird thought that fining Rs 1 would bring him in shame so he would rather have a jail time. But he just made a smart move. 😀👍
Punal S.5 days
Court had wasted time and money so who ever judges had done this should be punished
Jaideep P.6 days
Atmnirbhar on BJP loot money!
Jaideep P.6 days
SC is now a BJP think tank!
Sahil J.7 days
He is trying to get into active politics by doing these stunts.
MaNe M.7 days
1r=PB
Ramesh K.09/04/2020 12:10
Aren't you the same guy who asked courts to punish contempt of court? Now you crying.
Anurag G.09/04/2020 07:59
Brute India is anti India forum .. and I always comment on this..... Now u see in this post brute India is trying to glorify a lawyer who has done contempt of supreme Court... Who spoke against highest reputed institute of India is a Criminal.. infact lost qualification of being a lawyer ... A lawyer can fight untill a case is in progress .... But he has to accept the decision of supreme Court with professionalism.
Rajib D.09/04/2020 07:10
Frustrated old crooked person disguised in black coat
Sunil V.09/03/2020 16:48
How is aboloishing 370 going against Indian ideology? How is Jamia students protest for no reason is in favour of Indian Ideology? How is giving a final judgement on Ayodhya ( proved that it was a temple by Archeological department) against Indian Ideology? Anything that is against so called secualr minority is against idea of india because there agenda of gajwa e hind is not fulfilled
Ganesh K.09/03/2020 16:38
He should have been behind the bars for insulting highest governing authority of the country, thank god he is holding citizenship,of democratic India otherwise in any other country he would have become food for animals
Srijana S.09/03/2020 16:11
His value is Re 1 in 2020😄😂
Vilas D.09/03/2020 15:50
He showed that his price is only 1 rupees. Shame Shame Prashanth Bhushan.
Vilas D.09/03/2020 15:48
Kala Pani should be given to him for his mistake.
Pattamadai S.09/03/2020 14:34
Brut India run by Islamists & 🐖 s
Abhilasha A.09/03/2020 12:11
Destroy the country and its judiciary and people in the name of freedom of speech. Politicians want to keep all power and want to be above judiciary prashant bhushan type people help them.
Sandeep K.09/03/2020 11:20
Arey yeh wohi hai na..jisko sab, maoist, urban naxal kahte hai...1 ru bhi jyada hai iske liye