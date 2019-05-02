back

The Prime Minister Promise Test

Did Narendra Modi fulfill the promises he made? 🤔

05/02/2019 3:08 AM
  • 611.9k
  • 425

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

369 comments

  • Rajiv S.
    06/06/2019 02:30

    No....

  • Bishal B.
    06/05/2019 19:25

    dekh

  • Ajit D.
    06/05/2019 19:10

    Modi kab kaha he re haramkhur

  • Ajit D.
    06/05/2019 19:10

    Jhot

  • Pranab M.
    06/05/2019 17:19

    sabse Jyada Garibi Tripura mein hai

  • Kamdev D.
    06/05/2019 08:19

    Oo

  • Shashikant T.
    06/05/2019 04:13

    Good job modi ji desh nahi jhukane denge desh nahi bikane denge salut for you dil se modi ji hai to mumkin hai

  • Alok D.
    06/04/2019 09:22

    Edit kora

  • Siddharth R.
    06/04/2019 08:40

    The govt (upa) justade 25 lakh houses. The bjp govt claimed they made 1, 30, 00, 000 houses and brut claims they made 17 lakh less than they claimed. Well so according to them bjp made 1, 13, 00, 000 houses in 55 months. Still congress supporters say modi is doing nothing for the poor.

  • Pradeep K.
    06/04/2019 07:49

    Jumla express

  • Anshul K.
    06/03/2019 13:42

    Humko Kya hum to bhakt hai

  • Pranay M.
    06/03/2019 11:42

    But , 5 saal me itne kaam to ho paya h na... Aise konse PM kiye the bolo Congress k... Bolo chamcho....

  • Zeeshan Z.
    06/03/2019 08:16

    dsnt mtr...ppl of india dnt wnt dvlpmnt they r hpy wd fake hindutva

  • Sandeep V.
    06/03/2019 04:33

    Noo

  • Santosh P.
    06/02/2019 18:11

    Jai Ho Modi Sarkar

  • Aayat J.
    06/02/2019 12:41

    Jo marzi aaploog modi ji say tab tak nahi jeetayngay jab tak avm say milkar bahishkar nahi karaingay belet paypar say voting karawo aur uspar puri negahain rakogay tab he modi say chutkara milayga warna sari umr modi ko haranay main lagawogay hara na pawogay aagay aapki marzi jay hind jay bharat Hindustan zenda baad

  • Prince C.
    06/02/2019 05:18

    Did modi fuck your mom and sister in last 5 years? Instead last 65yrs

  • Manuhara M.
    06/02/2019 03:14

    Evm chor

  • Farhan K.
    06/01/2019 21:23

    modi jii tumni kitni jama kara h luta hua mal vedes bank me

  • Nitin R.
    06/01/2019 08:43

    Modi to achh h e. Lekin bank officer ne gotala kar diya...