The real Netaji of U.P.
Keshab R.7 hours
man se hein mulayam
May J.8 hours
One of the most corrupt leaders in India. That's why brut likes him
Jhontu D.12 hours
Lewra ka netaji
محمد ا.13 hours
Dharti putra Mulayam singh yadav zindabaad ❣️
Sudha N.17 hours
Rather an unwarranted, uncalled for and provocative caption Brut...
Manthan M.19 hours
I can't understand what puts u upto that Caption?! The caption signifies Brut's Bhakti towards Mulayam. Do you and your organisation also mean that UP has only seen Mulayam Singh as The 'Real' Netaji ? No other great politicians ever came from UP in the era or last century?
Baldev P.19 hours
Paid Brut.!
Abhayraj C.19 hours
Wrestler, Railway Mafia to Politician.
Nishit B.21 hours
In his time UP was full of goons and corruption. Why would u consider him even Netaji.
Rusen R.21 hours
Brijesh singh Babloo srivastav mukhtar ansari Anant singh etc ?? Netajis and their mafia brigade ?
Dipankar G.a day
Why is Brut so obsessed with Mulayam & Akhilesh suddenly during these election times?
