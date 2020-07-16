The Reasons Why Assam Floods Every Year

Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
605 comments
Ruth E.4 hours
Te pido Padre eterno toques corazones dadivosos para que ayuden Assam .
Mohabir M.13 hours
Sad
Rony R.18 hours
Bhutan release its water during this time which also results in flooding Assam
Tanu M.21 hours
Are these lands registered in government books as residencial area ☝️☝️☝️☝️☝️?????????????????????????????????????????????...????
Pema S.21 hours
So sorry....feeling bad...God make everything normal soon.🙏🙏🙏
Tonmoy B.a day
Where are the people of Assam if this video is from assam. All I see is Bangladeshis, such is the state of Assam.
Abhi J.a day
Shift home to higher ground
Sohoraab A.a day
. . Its not a natural disaster Its created Search Google HAARP AND Geo engineering . .
Nabam Y.a day
God pls proction Assam
Evalin S.a day
China responsible,,, China do all to harm India,, i think India back up planned for brahmaputra... Nest time when China do wrong then no harm innocent assam people
Mahak G.a day
Look at the courage and optimistic approach these people have....hatts off to them....inspite of all the hardships they are living in the pathetic situation...their struggle might never end but their strength will remain the same....god help them with better future 🙏🏻
Norbert M.a day
"Flood in village area can be minimized or stop or prevented but if it does where will the fund come" Is this the concern area or a question to the concern political party???
Merry R.a day
😭😭
Shatabdi B.a day
check this out
Saurabh G.a day
Shame on Indian Mainstream Media. 😡😡 https://youtu.be/IafZGj4TdAs
Kangkan T.a day
Cause of infrastructures
Aarchi J.a day
✍well question.. 😪😪💔💔
Aarchi J.a day
Right 😓😓
Nayan D.a day
Were is BJP government... Not helping assam.... mr sonwal do something
Damge R.a day
God bless Assam People