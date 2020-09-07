back
The Remarkable Dosa Aunty Of Nagpur
Dosa Aunty sells delicious South Indian delicacies for 10 bucks a plate. She’s lived an extremely tough life but children in school uniform cheer her up. Meet the indomitable Sharda Chouragade from Nagpur. Thanks to Curly Tales for the footage.
09/06/2020 2:57 PMupdated: 09/07/2020 6:44 AM
27 comments
Harshita V.5 hours
How she managed during lockdown?
Jaya S.2 days
Ayub A.2 days
this is what i am talking about
Vinod P.3 days
She is Crying 😟
Ugen T.3 days
Jaswant S.3 days
Santro se sasata aunty da dos 10rupees which char. Aunty ker dita kammal. Aaj kal ta chai da cup vee da hogaya hai.
Indira P.4 days
So cheap and affordable
Lairance K.4 days
Where it is in ngp?
Vinod K.4 days
, khaya idhar Tu? 😅
Vijay S.5 days
This is real women empowerment..🙏
Zerin K.5 days
Ryan D.5 days
eat dosas here !
Sandeep D.5 days
You are an inspiration to an entire generation 🙏🙏🙏.....
Deep K.5 days
Salute you Mam
Chetan S.5 days
Adorable Fully
Ranjan S.5 days
God bless her
Vajeed A.5 days
Such stories move me.. great entrepreneurs great grit and enterprise. True Indian entrepreneurs and businesses. During this Covid these are people most on my mind... god bless.
Fauzia M.5 days
Bucks is not to be acconted as rupees
Anupam S.5 days
She isn't doing a business.. She's doing service 🙏❤
Thulasiram5 days
Now no schools are there, what she would have done to meet her daily needs??