The Remarkable Dosa Aunty Of Nagpur

Dosa Aunty sells delicious South Indian delicacies for 10 bucks a plate. She’s lived an extremely tough life but children in school uniform cheer her up. Meet the indomitable Sharda Chouragade from Nagpur. Thanks to Curly Tales for the footage.

09/06/2020 2:57 PMupdated: 09/07/2020 6:44 AM
  • 135.8k
  • 41

27 comments

  • Harshita V.
    5 hours

    How she managed during lockdown?

  • Jaya S.
    2 days

    ..

  • Ayub A.
    2 days

    this is what i am talking about

  • Vinod P.
    3 days

    She is Crying 😟

  • Ugen T.
    3 days

    🥺

  • Jaswant S.
    3 days

    Santro se sasata aunty da dos 10rupees which char. Aunty ker dita kammal. Aaj kal ta chai da cup vee da hogaya hai.

  • Indira P.
    4 days

    So cheap and affordable

  • Lairance K.
    4 days

    Where it is in ngp?

  • Vinod K.
    4 days

    , khaya idhar Tu? 😅

  • Vijay S.
    5 days

    This is real women empowerment..🙏

  • Zerin K.
    5 days

    🧡

  • Ryan D.
    5 days

    eat dosas here !

  • Sandeep D.
    5 days

    You are an inspiration to an entire generation 🙏🙏🙏.....

  • Deep K.
    5 days

    Salute you Mam

  • Chetan S.
    5 days

    Adorable Fully

  • Ranjan S.
    5 days

    God bless her

  • Vajeed A.
    5 days

    Such stories move me.. great entrepreneurs great grit and enterprise. True Indian entrepreneurs and businesses. During this Covid these are people most on my mind... god bless.

  • Fauzia M.
    5 days

    Bucks is not to be acconted as rupees

  • Anupam S.
    5 days

    She isn't doing a business.. She's doing service 🙏❤

  • Thulasiram
    5 days

    Now no schools are there, what she would have done to meet her daily needs??

