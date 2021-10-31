back
The Rise And Fall Of Atlas Cycles
This iconic bicycle ruled Indian roads for decades before hitting the brakes forever in 2020. Here's the untold story of the Atlas cycles. 🚲
31/10/2021 3:57 PM
55 comments
Anshul K.a day
It was an Royal Enfield in its category.
Nayana B.a day
😊
Kousik C.a day
Yaha Amartya bangladeshi Chacha kaha se aa gaya 😅😅😅
Arnab S.6 days
bhai shob Tribane er jonno
Sudhanshu K.15/11/2021 10:35
They failed to Innovate that why they died.
Makg A.14/11/2021 03:07
Background music sucks
Jeewan D.13/11/2021 11:50
Lesson : Upgrade Yourself
Imran I.12/11/2021 20:20
The Bicycle days are going to come back when the Petrol price touches 200 INR in coming months..
Shibasis B.10/11/2021 10:59
Modi says Make in India But can't help these companies to sustain and continue business
Shantanu R.09/11/2021 07:33
Janki das Kapur was a traitor who sold off a tip about Shaheed Bhagat singh. Thats where he got the money and the land for the Atlas cycle project. You need to atleast hear the local people before you start sharing posts and turn traitors and culprits into superheroes. Just do a fact check :)
Prakash B.07/11/2021 12:55
Modi hai to ma chudana mumkin h
Ãrpaň G.06/11/2021 17:54
I still have mine purchased on 2006..
Premangshu B.06/11/2021 09:24
It was SENRAILGH the most trusted and best bicycle brand India. The plant was in Asansol West Bengal. In the year of 1958 it was selected as the best cycle company in the world.
Anup Y.06/11/2021 03:41
Atlas Concorde India's first 10 gear bike
Raj K.05/11/2021 04:29
So sad to see such an iconic Indian brand go under.
Shuvam P.04/11/2021 17:15
During pandemic there was huge demand of cycle, still they didn't manage to grab this opportunity.. nokia of cycle..
WilyRana W.04/11/2021 15:26
It will make a come back..thanks to petrol prices...we will skip a meal every day thanks to rising food prices ....we will wear old clothes kyunki climate change nahi hua hai.. humarey sahan karney ki shakti kam ho gayee hai
Kumar O.03/11/2021 15:18
So sad to learn this
Mohsin S.03/11/2021 12:23
Atlas gave me wonderful memories of my childhood.
Nikhil C.03/11/2021 05:57
People in developed countries are switching to cycles. They are making cycle lanes & even completely motor free roads. In India, people will feel inferior to ride cycles for daily routine. It is just for some fitness exercise in morning.