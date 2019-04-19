The Rise and Fall of Jet Airways

How did Jet fly from boom to bust? 🛬
532 comments
Saheran K.05/27/2019 15:22
See since the time i started using domestic airlines the prices of jet airlines were always high when compared to other airlines. I have travelled for more than 10 years in domestic airlines and i assure u i hav not travelled even once in jet airways. Reason for this i bet jet knows. So its eminent for them to come down crashing, not that i m saying we should not do anything to save it. But the point is it is jet itself who failed to attract passengers to fly on its flight even after paying higher price. Blame yr management. Now u want govt to help u. Why do u deserve the help
Don S.05/23/2019 05:45
Brut ab khamosh kyun hai
Darshan S.05/23/2019 05:00
I miss jet airways
Azhar M.05/20/2019 20:34
One of the best Airways...but when i heard that jet airways is no more who've lost their jobs i feel sad.. I travel maximum in this one of the best service.. Love you all keep smile n be strong..thanks u all Jet airways team may Allah almighty always with JET AIRWAYS TEAM..
Alok K.05/20/2019 08:10
Please save jet airways
Arbaaz K.05/19/2019 08:14
It will start soon .. Already all the aircraft's are on test rides once again..
Jitu G.05/18/2019 03:04
Pls come back jet airways as well 😐😑😑😐
Abdul H.05/17/2019 08:53
Ok
Sarafat H.05/16/2019 16:13
Nice
Md A.05/15/2019 08:31
Bgth
Vigne S.05/15/2019 04:46
Worst airways
Mustak S.05/14/2019 18:17
good job sir
Er S.05/14/2019 16:34
So sad
Dhaval B.05/14/2019 09:59
My highest respect to the sentiments of the employees of jet airways. Some people are commenting that the government & other investors should help jet airways to revive again, I would insist them, even my business is running in losses can I find investors or the people who are ready to contribute to revive my business. This business must have gone down due to some unavoidable / unforseen circumstances business are uncertain it can gain profit & make loss too..
Vincent G.05/13/2019 17:58
Can these flights be Hidden in the clouds? 😎😎
Pestcon I.05/13/2019 17:01
The jet airways employees are reeling under unemployment
Good R.05/13/2019 16:31
Plz save airlines
Arun S.05/12/2019 09:07
Yaar ek baat nahi samajh aati.. if the reason of falling jet airways is higher fuel price and lower ticket price then all the competing airlines should also fall the same way...i think it is the complete blunder of mismanagement causing the fall of jet airways
Dikshit G.05/12/2019 04:25
Plz save jet airways its one of the best airline in India...
Ch A.05/10/2019 19:16
Best .I flew jetAirways in 2018 from saudia Damme to Delhi. 4 h