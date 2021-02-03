back
The Rise Of Rakesh Tikait: Good, Bad Or Ugly?
He is a former police constable and also a man accused of deadly communal riots. Meet Rakesh Tikait from Muzaffarnagar, the man whose tears reenergised the farmer protests.
01/02/2021 4:25 PMupdated: 01/02/2021 4:28 PM
58 comments
Tarun S.03/02/2021 17:57
He is just puppet playin i hand of few opposition partis
Surendar K.03/02/2021 11:29
Nonsense joker
Anand S.03/02/2021 05:55
His plan A got failed..... as he didn't see any blood... If he succeeds in blood bath....of farmers.... He will indirectly succeed for creating an agenda for the opposition ...
Swatantra M.02/02/2021 20:05
Dekh Modi tera Baap aaaya
Aatif R.02/02/2021 19:58
This is the brutal reality behind the limelight, but who cares !
Pravinchandra P.02/02/2021 17:40
BJP for 2024
Uttam S.02/02/2021 17:15
Support farmers not goons 👊🏻
Rudra A.02/02/2021 16:52
This person is - Who was about to Bakhiyan faad denge jo tractor rokega ! to *Crying Interview*
Raakesh P.02/02/2021 14:53
Be is Salemen, sometimes I do think that what a great fake he is? But He is doing big support to Anti national act, which is not torlanble. He is a shit 💩💩💩 for me.
Shabba B.02/02/2021 13:46
Great respect for him👍
Nishant M.02/02/2021 10:04
Crying with tears😄 now. Are you the same person who was threatened to treat and skin those who dare to stop the tractors??
Khaja K.02/02/2021 08:02
Those who are responsible for riots are roaming free and they are into power. But they are blaming the rakesh tikait for all these thing which is unacceptable,just bcoz he is against the govt they want to malign his image on this point of time when he is not giving up.
Anand C.02/02/2021 05:52
Don't make him a hero . He is a urban naxal . He is working for China and Pakistan
Jaideep P.02/02/2021 05:15
Modj govts cannot stop a legitimate farmers protest against 3 black agri laws by trickery n violence thru police!
Ratikanta B.02/02/2021 04:53
Behenchud desh ko nanga karke fake asu nikal raha he behenchud
Kiran K.02/02/2021 04:44
Tikait, badal, jat farmers,.. all allies n friends of BJP.. even friends shall not be spared when selling off to corporates ..what a msg.. when money and photoshop can win elections why care abt farmers..
Jot S.02/02/2021 03:03
Change your name to Brasht India. There are bunch of BJP leader accused of riots too.
Giaku B.02/02/2021 02:04
Time to dislike ur page
Ankur G.02/02/2021 02:03
Arrest hone ki naubat aa gai thi na😂
Yohanna P.01/02/2021 23:06
