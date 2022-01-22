back

The Rise Of UP's Godman Politician

The chief priest of a temple to the chief minister of India's most populous state... here's how a yogi became one of the country's most powerful politicians.

22/01/2022 5:27 AM
  • 528.7K
  • 1.2K

Politics

  1. 1:57

    The Many Firsts At Republic Day 2022

  2. 9:40

    PM Modi Gets Emotional Over Azad’s Farewell

  3. 4:38

    When Netaji's Daughter Spoke Of His Secularism

  4. 4:09

    To Increase Or Not To Increase: Marriage Age

  5. 5:02

    Meet Netaji: The Enigmatic Freedom Fighter

  6. 5:22

    The Rise Of UP's Godman Politician

1154 comments

  • Sha J.
    4 hours

    Thanks to Allah I wasn't born in India.

  • Adithya P.
    6 hours

    Jai jai yogi adithyanath ji❤👍

  • Roopesh G.
    6 hours

    That's how these hinduphobic media showed Namo in 2002, I'm sure Yogiji will be PM after Namo

  • Sumeet V.
    6 hours

    clearly it is a biased journalism 😂

  • Suprano A.
    10 hours

    https://youtu.be/jcIhASXSOaU

  • Nadir F.
    12 hours

    Useless

  • Anand P.
    16 hours

    Dongi BJP

  • En F.
    17 hours

    Indian trash

  • Jaideep B.
    19 hours

    Yogi ji💪💪💪

  • Zia M.
    19 hours

    Ye log Bharat ko tabah krnay aa ay hain. Hahahahaha

  • Krishnapriya K.
    20 hours

    Waste,brut anti national news channel,showing illogical mindles,statements,it's completely stupidity

  • Ravi W.
    20 hours

    Aloo Lele Kitna Masoom Baccha Hai Na Kaisa Lo baccha

  • Shafi R.
    a day

    It's the fate of every mad dog or human. They leave everything for no reason. Or they don't understand about any certain thing or misunderstands a lot and try to impose or convince public that those misunderstandings are right. For example, Lord ram was a really tolerant and merciful man. He went for exile without any hesitation on his STEP mother's will for 14 years and later when he became king he also didn't do anything against her but giving her respect and love. If you look at his story you will notice so many incidents where it indicates that he was a really good, kind, tolerant and merciful man. But these people are doing violence, discriminating against other religion or customs, even sometime killing people in the name of Lord Ram. May Lord Ram bless these people to became more merciful and tolerant like him.

  • Hamid I.
    a day

    Why leaving parents and those who have left them make it a big thing that they have sacrificed. Those who have left parents can leave any one ...this is betrayal but the argument is made in such a way that they shd look like saint but in reality they have not left anything but have learnt to leave anything for power....

  • Mahesh C.
    a day

    India can I know your religion....just I'm asking

  • Mayur R.
    a day

    🤮

  • Fazi M.
    a day

    That y we call In India cow can live without any fear 😨

  • Shivam K.
    a day

    Chup nautanki

  • Kanupreeyaa R.
    a day

    What Crap! This video us FULL of lopsided manipulated information! I have been in UP and they have done brilliantly there! THERE IS NO LONGER A GUNDA RAJ THERE! I could go watch a film Alone at 11pm in Lucknow !! Which was unheard of! There has not been a Single case of rioting all of the years he has been in Power! Your information on Covid19 Management is an ABSOLUTE LIE! EVEN WHO HAILED HIS WORK AND THE WAY HE HANDLED THE CRISIS!! EVEN THE STATE MUSLIMS ARE WITH HIM! What are You JOURNALISTS Or PAID STOOGES??

  • Rohit K.
    2 days

    😜

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.