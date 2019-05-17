The ‘Sadhvi’ Who Insulted The Mahatma

Pragya Thakur gave BJP one more opportunity to regret fielding her from Bhopal.
351 comments
Prince S.06/20/2019 13:09
Bhagwa wale to atanki hain no doubt. 😂😂
Bablu N.06/20/2019 12:00
Tu aatankwadi thi, hai aur rhegi
Rashmi D.06/20/2019 06:19
Nathu Ram godse desh bhakt the hai aur rahenge
Sachin S.06/20/2019 03:17
Who are you to regret people have chosen her.....you are urban naxal
B A.06/20/2019 02:46
Yes
Pronabkumar S.06/20/2019 02:22
Iski MA ka bhosda
Vikash C.06/19/2019 18:33
Nathu ram godse desh bhakt tha hai aur rahega
Buland C.06/19/2019 17:01
We support her
Digvijay S.06/19/2019 14:29
Good I totally agree with you
Chandrahas S.06/19/2019 09:51
Bullshit gandhi is not at all mahatma. Congress made him mahatma. He is number 1desh drohi. Agar mai us zamane me hotha tho Godse Ji se pehle gandhi ko maar daaltha us ke saath nehru ko bhi
Zeeshan K.06/19/2019 04:31
Ek aatankwadi dusro aatankwadi ko deshbhagt bol rhi h😂😂😂
Suresh C.06/19/2019 01:44
Aatnki
InderPal L.06/18/2019 17:00
Right
Sarfaraz K.06/18/2019 15:33
Teri choot kutta chodega
Suresh P.06/18/2019 15:14
Nathuram godse aatank vadi nahi the nathuramji aek sahi insan the nathu ram jiki pedhime BHI koi aatanki nahi hoga aatankito hathiyar lekar roj niklte he puri baat jane bina etihas jane bina boldetehe log
Arya S.06/18/2019 14:43
जय हो
Tejsingh J.06/18/2019 14:24
नाथूराम गोडसे ने सिर्फ गाँधी की हत्या की,हत्यारा कह सकते हो आतंकवादी नही।
Raj V.06/18/2019 06:09
mahtma gandhi ko ratrapita kahi pe bhi ghosit nhi kiya gya hai..
Vivan R.06/18/2019 04:57
yes mam
Sanjeev R.06/17/2019 19:48
बिल्कुल सही बोला इन्होंने अगर गांधी को गोली नहीं मारता, ऐसे तो आज हिंदुस्तान के 3 टुकड़े हैं , अगर गांधी जिंदा होता तो हिंदुस्तान के 10 12 टुकड़े और होते हैं !! जय हिंद इंकलाब जिंदाबाद भगत सिंह जिंदाबाद नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस जिंदाबाद 🇮🇳