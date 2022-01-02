back

The Saviours Amid The Second Wave

Amid a devastating Covid-19 second wave in 2021, these people kept the hope in humanity alive...

02/01/2022 1:27 PM
  • 20.5K
  • 11

Portraits

  1. 6:46

    How Mithila Palkar Won Over Her Bhau

  2. 3:00

    An Orphan's Struggle For A Passport

  3. 1:50

    CM Or PM: Who Inaugurated Kolkata's Health Facility First?

  4. 3:03

    The Surya Namaskar Story

  5. 2:33

    Akhilesh Yadav Is Sure Of The BJP’s Defeat

  6. 4:31

    Sidhu On PM Security Breach Row

9 comments

  • Sonu T.
    5 days

    Sahu hy na paisa kamany na moka kyo choday gi

  • Shridhant P.
    04/01/2022 02:46

    🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 , misal hai aap saab , dil se 🙏🙏🙏

  • Shariq A.
    03/01/2022 09:59

    Also don't forget those jain temples and gurudwara also opening the doors for others..

  • Bindhu M.
    03/01/2022 01:35

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Bindhu M.
    03/01/2022 01:34

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Dhanesh P.
    02/01/2022 16:40

    The real hero of India

  • Brut India
    02/01/2022 15:23

    Meet the man who travelled 1,300 kms just to deliver oxygen to his Covid positive friend. https://fb.watch/ad83kycHTC/

  • Nayana B.
    02/01/2022 14:43

    😊

  • Sirisha P.
    02/01/2022 14:37

    Salute to all of them 👏

