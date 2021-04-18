back

The ‘Second Innings’: What's Next For People Over 60?

If you thought retirement meant sitting at home, you may be mistaken. Brut spoke to some seniors ready to change your mind... 👵 👴

18/04/2021 5:27 AM
  • 29K
  • 15

12 comments

  • Meera M.
    20 hours

    I love this. Seenearge it is.

  • Dattaram M.
    21 hours

    India going back to number 126 on WHO malnutrition ratings. Girl child at time of marriage ,is 30 kg weight.🤔😀🙋‍♂️🌾🌿🌼 This slipping down is bcoz of stopping of free school midday meals scheme. Poor people's Postal savings income is also taken away. From 7.2% interest paid on Postal MIS schemes, it is now brought down to 5%.

  • Vasudeva A.
    21 hours

    For me real life started after I was 60. I extensively ride my bike all over india, Bhutan nepal etc at my present age of 72. And I plan to keep riding few more years. Age is a state of mind.

  • Amits H.
    a day

    Such an apt subject... Being busy is good for mental health too

  • Kiran J.
    a day

    best seenager i know

  • Sonu K.
    a day

    wow

  • Purnima S.
    a day

    Yes good work.

  • Son M.
    2 days

    'Blessed are they which are persecuted for righteousness' sake: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.' - Matthew 5:10 (KJV) https://kjbo.org/Matthew-Chapter-5/

  • Rashmi K.
    2 days

    It's an awesome... notion..wud like to be like one of dem👍

  • HUM C.
    2 days

    Thank you Brut India for showing to the world that - "Age is just a number"

  • Rajesh S.
    2 days

    Good afternoon sir 😊

  • Brut India
    3 days

    With increasing life expectancy and tech savviness, post-retirement life in India is transforming drastically. Here’s more: https://www.newindianexpress.com/magazine/2021/mar/14/second-innings-indias-new-ageseniors-splurge-on-themselves-drive-growth-of-silver-economy-2275377.html

