The ‘Second Innings’: What's Next For People Over 60?
If you thought retirement meant sitting at home, you may be mistaken. Brut spoke to some seniors ready to change your mind... 👵 👴
18/04/2021 5:27 AM
12 comments
Meera M.20 hours
I love this. Seenearge it is.
Dattaram M.21 hours
Vasudeva A.21 hours
For me real life started after I was 60. I extensively ride my bike all over india, Bhutan nepal etc at my present age of 72. And I plan to keep riding few more years. Age is a state of mind.
Amits H.a day
Such an apt subject... Being busy is good for mental health too
Kiran J.a day
best seenager i know
Sonu K.a day
wow
Purnima S.a day
Yes good work.
Son M.2 days
Rashmi K.2 days
It's an awesome... notion..wud like to be like one of dem👍
HUM C.2 days
Thank you Brut India for showing to the world that - "Age is just a number"
Rajesh S.2 days
Good afternoon sir 😊
Brut India3 days
With increasing life expectancy and tech savviness, post-retirement life in India is transforming drastically. Here’s more: https://www.newindianexpress.com/magazine/2021/mar/14/second-innings-indias-new-ageseniors-splurge-on-themselves-drive-growth-of-silver-economy-2275377.html