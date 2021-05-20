back

The Second Wave In Yogi's UP

It will probably take years before anyone can come to terms with what the second wave unleashed in Uttar Pradesh.

20/05/2021 2:57 PM
  • 109.6K
  • 277

244 comments

  • Narsing P.
    an hour

    किसी की कमी नहीं है कमी तो बस विकास की है हो आप से और बीजेपी सरकार से पूरी नहीं होगी बीजेपी पार्टी पूरी झूठी है जिसने देश को तोड़ने का काम किया है 😂😂

  • Pranshu K.
    an hour

    Muskuraiye ap.............

  • Ankur S.
    an hour

    Politics ka chakkar babu bhaiya, politics ka!

  • Chiragh C.
    an hour

    Big difference between those sitting comfortably in their palaces and regular people who are dying in the streets

  • Abdul R.
    an hour

    Is this the promised RamRajya ? How can a uneducated person cannot be Bhogi and enjoy Bhogvilas?

  • Abdul R.
    an hour

    Is this a Curse on public from Lord Shri Ram for Supporting those who used his name to get Power and enjoy it? 🤔

  • Shaurya T.
    an hour

    Lies, corruption and illegal activities is what this BJP government has promoted so far. Yogi is just a collection agent of this party and nothing more. All they care about is votes and they give a damn if all those voters die the next day of elections. Public has started showing them the way out in Bengal and UP Panchayat elections. Uneducated BJP ministers like this Yogi are worse than COVID-19.

  • Chu C.
    an hour

    Dustbin yogi😂🤣

  • Babita Y.
    2 hours

    Lies lies lies. Still people are blind not to see

  • Naveen R.
    2 hours

    Truth of bjp

  • Md S.
    2 hours

    Ya allah yeh yogi boauth bhayank maut mara

  • Vinay C.
    2 hours

    Dimaag ki kami hai bass

  • Pradhan S.
    2 hours

    This govt of BJP has turned out to be the worst govt ever elected by the citizens of India. The biggest mistake of indians.

  • Sheena J.
    2 hours

    Please resign if you don't have your fact straight. Thank you

  • Islam M.
    2 hours

    And also there is no shortage of dead bodies in the Ganges ...

  • Saba F.
    2 hours

    They themself choose death.....

  • Sohan G.
    2 hours

    Time for BJP to take the side line again....all fake promises for self gains are out in the open now...people dying on the streets like dogs and the PM is nowhere to be seen now but was on the run every day for election rallies in Bengal

  • Sunny K.
    3 hours

    Oooh.... Shit...... he is going to jail

  • Sanjib K.
    3 hours

    All over India we had these problems.pls.expose all irrespective of your political inclination. There is no difference in zee news and you.They will fight for bjp and you will fight against them.nobody wants to fight against the issue as people are also either with Bjp or against it.

  • Arman
    3 hours

    Gandu bc!!

