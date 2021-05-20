The Second Wave In Yogi's UP

Mothers get real about postpartum
Narsing P.an hour
किसी की कमी नहीं है कमी तो बस विकास की है हो आप से और बीजेपी सरकार से पूरी नहीं होगी बीजेपी पार्टी पूरी झूठी है जिसने देश को तोड़ने का काम किया है 😂😂
Pranshu K.an hour
Muskuraiye ap.............
Ankur S.an hour
Politics ka chakkar babu bhaiya, politics ka!
Chiragh C.an hour
Big difference between those sitting comfortably in their palaces and regular people who are dying in the streets
Abdul R.an hour
Is this the promised RamRajya ? How can a uneducated person cannot be Bhogi and enjoy Bhogvilas?
Abdul R.an hour
Is this a Curse on public from Lord Shri Ram for Supporting those who used his name to get Power and enjoy it? 🤔
Shaurya T.an hour
Lies, corruption and illegal activities is what this BJP government has promoted so far. Yogi is just a collection agent of this party and nothing more. All they care about is votes and they give a damn if all those voters die the next day of elections. Public has started showing them the way out in Bengal and UP Panchayat elections. Uneducated BJP ministers like this Yogi are worse than COVID-19.
Chu C.an hour
Dustbin yogi😂🤣
Babita Y.2 hours
Lies lies lies. Still people are blind not to see
Naveen R.2 hours
Truth of bjp
Md S.2 hours
Ya allah yeh yogi boauth bhayank maut mara
Vinay C.2 hours
Dimaag ki kami hai bass
Pradhan S.2 hours
This govt of BJP has turned out to be the worst govt ever elected by the citizens of India. The biggest mistake of indians.
Sheena J.2 hours
Please resign if you don't have your fact straight. Thank you
Islam M.2 hours
And also there is no shortage of dead bodies in the Ganges ...
Saba F.2 hours
They themself choose death.....
Sohan G.2 hours
Time for BJP to take the side line again....all fake promises for self gains are out in the open now...people dying on the streets like dogs and the PM is nowhere to be seen now but was on the run every day for election rallies in Bengal
Sunny K.3 hours
Oooh.... Shit...... he is going to jail
Sanjib K.3 hours
All over India we had these problems.pls.expose all irrespective of your political inclination. There is no difference in zee news and you.They will fight for bjp and you will fight against them.nobody wants to fight against the issue as people are also either with Bjp or against it.
Arman3 hours
Gandu bc!!