The Shy Student Who Became Tamil Nadu's Amma
A girl bullied in school found solace in studies before she was hurled into the glitzy world of cinema and then the rough and tumble of politics. Four years after she died, Kangana Ranaut will be reprising her remarkable life in a biopic later this year.
28/03/2021 2:57 PM
159 comments
Bhanu B.5 hours
Yes agreed....one very intelligent woman...
Mathangi B.6 hours
Hats off to such a daring Woman. The true Lioness forever undoubtedly
Deepikä B.9 hours
Iron lady .
Mohammed M.9 hours
Every thing seems to be right fact but her death. There are still lot of suspense in her death. Was she really died due cardiac arrest or she was poisoned to kill
Samson C.10 hours
Any publicity is good publicity Eventhough Ms.Kangana is like the most parallel choice but she did her role the justice so no harm done .. Just putting prosthetic make up to make her look "big bone" was an insult to Amma In the South men prefer thick women and that's why she did very very very well and her acting and dancing talents with her linguistic intelligence she was like on top 3 for 15 consecutive years as an actress
Husna S.10 hours
Corruption charges... Jail ... Not all charges could be false... If she did corruption then y portray her as a super woman??? 🤔
Saipuja P.11 hours
She is so beautiful n cute
Herak B.12 hours
Jayalalitha was one of the most corrupt politician in Indian history. Now some morons are trying to glorify her
Mohammed H.12 hours
Great girl, Great mother 🧡
Sindhu V.12 hours
Amma Jayalalitha is a unique lady on this earth ,i admire her a lot no words can explain what she is, a woman with guts a women with power, a women who is not afraid of anything. She did lot for her makkal still other states where not able do a percentage of that . She is unique lady and will always remain the same. .
Janani H.13 hours
I remember film/web series Queen.. ramyakrishnan 🤩
SanJana S.13 hours
Whatever women do it’s a mistake, no one punish men... no one put men in a jail even if he do the biggest mistake...the one who assaulted Jaya in some Sabha, they should have sent to a jail...cruel society,some cruel men
Rajesh B.14 hours
You also forgot to include the conspiracy angle where they say she was murdered by her closest aides to in an attempt to grab power and take over the party mantle.
Savita M.15 hours
Great soul...
Prajakta D.a day
Corrupted.
Nethra K.a day
what happened to all the corruption cases and so many sarees? 😁
Deepa N.a day
I request people that have zero idea about TN or JJ stop lauding an actor that's impersonating her blindly and do thorough research on JJ ... we call her iron woman for a reason ... can't stand your ignorance.
Deepa N.a day
Despite the personal and professional controversies that followed her lifelong, what's remarkable about her was her resilience. But she couldn't hold reign beyond 68 years because a single woman could only go so far. That Sasikala is a ... Fill in the blanks.
Prajwal G.a day
Not mysore...mandya
Nayana M.a day
She's such a graceful woman