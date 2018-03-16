back

The Slow Death Of Communism In India

These startling images of the statue of communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin being toppled in India look a lot like what happened in former Soviet states.

03/16/2018 2:00 PM
  • Abhinaba S.
    03/25/2018 08:07

    laler din Sesh

  • Gurtej S.
    03/17/2018 05:48

    told you about

  • Hitesh P.
    03/17/2018 04:39

    Let's support modi for better India.

  • Moinak G.
    03/16/2018 17:26

    One can always win tampering EVM machines..😑

  • Kaps S.
    03/16/2018 15:05

    Pakistani channel

  • Pradyumna S.
    03/16/2018 14:49

    182 views. Just 10 likes. Bahut nainsafi hai.😂😂

  • Tarun C.
    03/16/2018 14:32

    Till injustice and oppression will be there, communist can never extinct