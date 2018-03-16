The Slow Death Of Communism In India

These startling images of the statue of communist revolutionary Vladimir Lenin being toppled in India look a lot like what happened in former Soviet states.
Abhinaba S.03/25/2018 08:07
laler din Sesh
Gurtej S.03/17/2018 05:48
told you about
Hitesh P.03/17/2018 04:39
Let's support modi for better India.
Moinak G.03/16/2018 17:26
One can always win tampering EVM machines..😑
Kaps S.03/16/2018 15:05
Pakistani channel
Pradyumna S.03/16/2018 14:49
182 views. Just 10 likes. Bahut nainsafi hai.😂😂
Tarun C.03/16/2018 14:32
Till injustice and oppression will be there, communist can never extinct