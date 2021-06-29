back
The Soldier Who Cut Off His Leg With A Kukri
He fought in three wars over ten years, cut off his own leg, and still managed to command battalions in ice and snow. Meet a war hero like none other.
29/06/2021 1:27 PM
233 comments
Amit T.5 hours
There are lots of stories and bravery about nepalese gurkhas why their stories is untold and why only about indian people.
Sanju T.5 hours
Unsung heroes of our country ....bravo man ...I salute u sir for ur sacrifices....Jai hind
Mohan G.5 hours
Real hero
Sathish K.5 hours
Hatts off Sir
Geetanjali R.5 hours
Great Salute you Sirji
Rahab D.6 hours
Now sanghtard will come and started calling him rice bag converted .....we indian don't care,
Pradeep R.6 hours
Sir jaihind
Devinder V.6 hours
Salute to our real super hero
Anant S.6 hours
Superhuman.....👏👏👏
Stevn P.6 hours
Jai Maa KALI aayo GORKHALI .......
Hokid S.6 hours
Thank you for the Service u serve for our mighty Nation . I Salute you .
Fahad A.6 hours
Stop spreading fake stories bloody poor indians...
Madurai C.7 hours
true celebrities,
Deepak K.7 hours
🙏🙏🙏🙏
Praneetha N.7 hours
🙏🏻🙏🏻
Ravi P.7 hours
Nothing to say only respect and salute to Sir Jai Hind
Antara B.7 hours
There are no words that will be adequate to express our collective gratitude, respect or salute. Jai Hind.
Arun G.7 hours
He says all the bravery about gurkhas but in the end credit goes to him....no disrespect to his achievements his loyalties to his nation but British and indians need to help those Gurkha fighter families...that does not mean the whole nepalese
Sharmila R.7 hours
Salute
Bhavik T.7 hours
Salute to great son of soil