back

The Soldier Who Cut Off His Leg With A Kukri

He fought in three wars over ten years, cut off his own leg, and still managed to command battalions in ice and snow. Meet a war hero like none other.

29/06/2021 1:27 PM
  • 187.4K
  • 294

And even more

  1. 1:55

    When Drones Turn Dangerous

  2. 1:53

    When The Police Nabbed An LeT Commander

  3. 6:19

    The Soldier Who Cut Off His Leg With A Kukri

  4. 2:02

    ITBP Jawans Perform Yoga On Snow-Clad Mountains

  5. 5:11

    India's History With Israel-Palestine

  6. 12:55

    Inside India's First All-Female Commando Unit

233 comments

  • Amit T.
    5 hours

    There are lots of stories and bravery about nepalese gurkhas why their stories is untold and why only about indian people.

  • Sanju T.
    5 hours

    Unsung heroes of our country ....bravo man ...I salute u sir for ur sacrifices....Jai hind

  • Mohan G.
    5 hours

    Real hero

  • Sathish K.
    5 hours

    Hatts off Sir

  • Geetanjali R.
    5 hours

    Great Salute you Sirji

  • Rahab D.
    6 hours

    Now sanghtard will come and started calling him rice bag converted .....we indian don't care,

  • Pradeep R.
    6 hours

    Sir jaihind

  • Devinder V.
    6 hours

    Salute to our real super hero

  • Anant S.
    6 hours

    Superhuman.....👏👏👏

  • Stevn P.
    6 hours

    Jai Maa KALI aayo GORKHALI .......

  • Hokid S.
    6 hours

    Thank you for the Service u serve for our mighty Nation . I Salute you .

  • Fahad A.
    6 hours

    Stop spreading fake stories bloody poor indians...

  • Madurai C.
    7 hours

    true celebrities,

  • Deepak K.
    7 hours

    🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Praneetha N.
    7 hours

    🙏🏻🙏🏻

  • Ravi P.
    7 hours

    Nothing to say only respect and salute to Sir Jai Hind

  • Antara B.
    7 hours

    There are no words that will be adequate to express our collective gratitude, respect or salute. Jai Hind.

  • Arun G.
    7 hours

    He says all the bravery about gurkhas but in the end credit goes to him....no disrespect to his achievements his loyalties to his nation but British and indians need to help those Gurkha fighter families...that does not mean the whole nepalese

  • Sharmila R.
    7 hours

    Salute

  • Bhavik T.
    7 hours

    Salute to great son of soil