The Soldier Who Lost His Life In Manipur
Right from childhood, Colonel Viplav Tripathi knew he wanted to be a soldier. And he lost his life in service. This is his story...
16/11/2021 9:21 AM
- 621.7K
- 10.2K
- 875
806 comments
Abnish R.6 hours
😭😭😭😭
Ramesh C.9 hours
Jai Hind
Vishal R.16 hours
🙏🙏🙏🙏
Nisha M.17 hours
Jay Hind sir 🙏🏼🙏🏼
Harish K.a day
salute my all Indian Army Sir.ji.jai.Hind
Sinku B.a day
Rip amar raha Jai Hind 🙏🇮🇳
Nirmal B.a day
🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️
Ashokkumarkanzariya A.a day
Jay.hind
Sushma R.a day
जय हिन्द
Raj B.a day
Ap jiasy bir ko sat sat namn jia bhart
Amitav B.a day
Why you kill the innocent baby ?
Sandesh M.a day
Video देख कर बहुत दुःख हुआ हार्दिक श्रदान्जली
Ankur K.a day
Deepest condolences to family members.. Jai hind 🙏🙏
Mk Y.a day
Salute to brave soldier
Joymati P.a day
Deepest condolences to the all the family members🙏🙏🙏💐🌷🌹 Rest in peace 😓
Kishan K.a day
Jay hind great family great job army God always blessings life
Bisal T.2 days
Deep condolence....may their souls rest in peace..
Nrusimha H.2 days
OM SHANTHI 🕉SIR..
Dikhau G.2 days
Rest in peace
Indrajit K.2 days
Rest in peace sir and Indian army must take revenge!!!!