back

The Soldier Who Lost His Life In Manipur

Right from childhood, Colonel Viplav Tripathi knew he wanted to be a soldier. And he lost his life in service. This is his story...

16/11/2021 9:21 AM
  • 621.7K
  • 875

Portraits

  1. 7:45

    Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan

  2. 2:10

    The Indian Teens Who Impressed NASA

  3. 1:59

    Bollywood's Crazy Age Gap

  4. 5:28

    Will We See An Indian In Space Soon? Ft. Shashi Tharoor

  5. 5:22

    The Life Of Tipu Sultan

  6. 7:48

    Zeenat Aman: A Life Lived

806 comments

  • Abnish R.
    6 hours

    😭😭😭😭

  • Ramesh C.
    9 hours

    Jai Hind

  • Vishal R.
    16 hours

    🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Nisha M.
    17 hours

    Jay Hind sir 🙏🏼🙏🏼

  • Harish K.
    a day

    salute my all Indian Army Sir.ji.jai.Hind

  • Sinku B.
    a day

    Rip amar raha Jai Hind 🙏🇮🇳

  • Nirmal B.
    a day

    🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Ashokkumarkanzariya A.
    a day

    Jay.hind

  • Sushma R.
    a day

    जय हिन्द

  • Raj B.
    a day

    Ap jiasy bir ko sat sat namn jia bhart

  • Amitav B.
    a day

    Why you kill the innocent baby ?

  • Sandesh M.
    a day

    Video देख कर बहुत दुःख हुआ हार्दिक श्रदान्जली

  • Ankur K.
    a day

    Deepest condolences to family members.. Jai hind 🙏🙏

  • Mk Y.
    a day

    Salute to brave soldier

  • Joymati P.
    a day

    Deepest condolences to the all the family members🙏🙏🙏💐🌷🌹 Rest in peace 😓

  • Kishan K.
    a day

    Jay hind great family great job army God always blessings life

  • Bisal T.
    2 days

    Deep condolence....may their souls rest in peace..

  • Nrusimha H.
    2 days

    OM SHANTHI 🕉SIR..

  • Dikhau G.
    2 days

    Rest in peace

  • Indrajit K.
    2 days

    Rest in peace sir and Indian army must take revenge!!!!

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.