The Sound And The Spectacle

The world’s richest man is going out of his way to impress India and Indians. Can you tell why?

01/16/2020 3:37 PM
  • Geetha P.
    15 hours

    We also thought about that but in reality there is no chance

  • Sanyukta R.
    18 hours

    As if Jeff is going to sold everything for free.... the word investment itslf clrs that he will get something I. Return and that is India’s money and customers too... so I do agree with trade minister..

  • Hero P.
    21 hours

    Whtab9ndian century u sick or what or u wanna carry Indians balls !? Indian r losers all over the world ! Only know how to bu;l shot n know nothing but arrogant ! Wake up u losers

  • Rohit S.
    2 days

    Really amazon is great... In this world of choices Amazon has given me good and valuable products at reasonable prices... Amazon rocks.. 😎😎😎😎😎

  • Syedgulam H.
    2 days

    BJP will not let you inn Jeff even you are investing in India and giving 10 lakhs jobs coz they want Ambani. Adani only

  • Daanyaal K.
    2 days

    I love how wet ppl are. He says things ppl like so they support him. No critical analysis, no skepticism no view of his track record. The world is a truly fascinating place 🤣

  • Abhimanyu K.
    2 days

    Indians afraid of competition as usual, im rooting for amazon, fuck off leftist cunts and protectionists

  • Chirag G.
    2 days

    40% dhandha min india ki side se ata ha.. to itna to krega hi

  • Raghavendra S.
    2 days

    Money money money

  • Babu G.
    3 days

    The world's oldest democracy?

  • Baiju B.
    3 days

    Our govt sold out to USA

  • Mohit P.
    3 days

    Buttering

  • Tamim C.
    3 days

    Because he will earn alot from Indians 😂😂😂

  • Sayyad A.
    3 days

    He’s sweet talking the Indians because he has an agenda. Don’t be fooled again.

  • Faheem A.
    3 days

    “People focussed on self improvement”- while that is true, I don’t think Indians being employed at Amazon under the control of the slave driver Jeff Bezos is going to allow people to improve themselves. Also some of the small businesses he is going to kill off with his flouting of competition laws would be businesses which have cultural importance too.

  • Jishanali M.
    3 days

    Playing the Jingoism card that’s working very much in India right now!

  • Wajid H.
    3 days

    Bollocks

  • Sujith S.
    3 days

    I know it's predatory pricing that's keeping Amazon in profits. Bezos even has the money to make up for the losses. I must admit that we do get stuffs cheap over Amazon. Flipcart is owned by Walmart, so now, online retail business is basically oligopoly now with both of them competing and deciding prices detrimental to India's small scale and local businesses. Amazon and the sorts are just trying to capitalise business opportunities using Indian markets with top notch technology at the expense of our local market competitors.

  • Kishore M.
    3 days

    7000 Cr= 1 Billion Dollars many of our politicians have more money than that stashed in their garage 😅😅😅

  • Kishore M.
    3 days

    🤣he sounds like a jobless politician 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️