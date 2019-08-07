back

The Speech That Made Jamyang Tsering Namgyal A Star

When he started this speech, he was an unknown MP, just 34 years old, from one of India’s most remote constituencies. By the time he was done, BJP's Jamyang Tsering Namgyal from Ladakh had become the star speaker of India’s Parliament. Here’s what he said.

08/07/2019 1:01 PM
Politics

6658 comments

  • Rajib R.
    3 days

    Vooo briyaaa but heee asee hee liking tripura bachw BJP Congress vote bank banajaa heee BJP matbanu cap hatadooo NRC calookroo Indian choraksaakelyee e Modi sir

  • Tapan M.
    3 days

    Very good

  • Babla D.
    3 days

    Nice sir

  • Simarpreet S.
    4 days

    He was sounding the same way as children sound in verbal test at school. Fully prepared, crammed and influenced not inspired

  • Sai P.
    4 days

    Wow

  • Ahenba Y.
    4 days

    Seems like puppet, so who is/are the puppeteer

  • Jeetendra K.
    5 days

    Raise netaon ko mera Salam....

  • Sahil S.
    5 days

    Bal bujhis Bal....

  • Dinesh K.
    12/05/2019 02:57

    Kashmir k Vikash k liye aese yuvaon ki jarurat hai

  • Gyaltsen H.
    11/30/2019 11:41

    ❤👌👌

  • Basumata I.
    10/31/2019 15:29

    Congress nahi hota toh aj tum india me paida nahi hota bai....tibet se aaya hai na..India...

  • Vikram R.
    10/31/2019 03:54

    Veri good

  • Nokzen A.
    10/29/2019 12:13

    👍

  • Manish B.
    10/28/2019 07:31

    ...Gaur Farmaye Jenab!

  • Jay Y.
    10/27/2019 12:23

    Well done👍

  • Kuber M.
    10/22/2019 16:35

    Jai hind

  • Simaiyong T.
    10/22/2019 16:34

    Well speech Jai hind...

  • Dakini Y.
    10/22/2019 01:19

    Wow! Wonderful speech.

  • Prashanth K.
    10/20/2019 06:55

    Superb speak..me aapka baat samardan kartha hun

  • Hashi S.
    10/20/2019 03:36

    Good speaker