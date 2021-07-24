back
The Statesman Of Short Stature But Tall Legacy
His death might be a mystery, but his life was one for the ages. Meet the statesman who was PM for just 19 months.
24/07/2021 5:27 AM
- 96.1K
- 2.4K
- 100
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
97 comments
Pratap K.2 days
Jai jawan ,Jai kisan
Abdul B.2 days
those who drove British out were a finest generation of sub-continent , so sorry that we lack such a selfless leadership now ❤️
Baseer F.3 days
Yes, no doubt about his great personality because he had learnt from a teacher. But presently no teacher taught him so all the mess around in the country. Please don't take another chance by voting same jhuta party to destroy his legacy. Good luck.
Arun C.3 days
Most honest PM India ever had
Anita L.3 days
🙏🙏
Daya S.3 days
🙏🙏🙏
Evlyen T.3 days
Wow what a leader, how wonderful it would have been having a strong bonding between our Indian and Pakistan nation
Awais N.3 days
Indians should be proud to have such heroic personalities like Shastri, Nehru, Wajpai and Manmohan Singh as their leader of state. May God grant both countries more such leaders who could promote peace and harmony.
Rohan G.3 days
Thanks to the congress party (Indira VANO) she killed Shastri ji and we indian idiots don't even know that Russians offered the post-mortem of Shastri ji's dead body but our Govt. denied it to do that........... The embassy's own cock "Jaan Mohammad" was sent for interrogation with 3 other indians that was also never known to us............. And when Indira Gandhi died ohh man all idiots of India ( Buslims & Bindu) united fir the torturing & killings of the Sikhs, which has done an incredible job in saving their Hindu brothers shame on us
Abdullah K.3 days
May b he was the one who wanted to bring indo pak closer but heart attack seems to be a drama Ya Allah yeh nafretein khatam kr de or dono mulkom me aman paida kr .
Zahid Y.3 days
Make a movie on him, that will reflect tolerance, simplicity and justice compared to other movies which always triggers riots and lynching.
Sandesh S.3 days
Great Leader
Nishat N.3 days
A learned man
Albin P.4 days
Thank You..
Akash H.4 days
One of the greatest leader in indian history
Jaya S.4 days
Kissan
Shahbaz K.4 days
Thanks Brut. LBS much love❤
Akhil S.4 days
Sameep Shastri 🙏🙏
Sayedjaleel M.4 days
Too much disturbance
Anil S.4 days
Sadar Naman