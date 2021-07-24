back

The Statesman Of Short Stature But Tall Legacy

His death might be a mystery, but his life was one for the ages. Meet the statesman who was PM for just 19 months.

24/07/2021 5:27 AM
  • 96.1K
  • 100

And even more

  1. 2:30

    Biden blasts GOP on voting rights

  2. 3:21

    The life of Karl Marx

  3. 4:47

    The rise of Boris Johnson

  4. 7:22

    Raymond Watson made art out of a troubled past

  5. 4:11

    The UK vs the Netherlands on floods

  6. 2:59

    The Battle of Cable Street

97 comments

  • Pratap K.
    2 days

    Jai jawan ,Jai kisan

  • Abdul B.
    2 days

    those who drove British out were a finest generation of sub-continent , so sorry that we lack such a selfless leadership now ❤️

  • Baseer F.
    3 days

    Yes, no doubt about his great personality because he had learnt from a teacher. But presently no teacher taught him so all the mess around in the country. Please don't take another chance by voting same jhuta party to destroy his legacy. Good luck.

  • Arun C.
    3 days

    Most honest PM India ever had

  • Anita L.
    3 days

    🙏🙏

  • Daya S.
    3 days

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Evlyen T.
    3 days

    Wow what a leader, how wonderful it would have been having a strong bonding between our Indian and Pakistan nation

  • Awais N.
    3 days

    Indians should be proud to have such heroic personalities like Shastri, Nehru, Wajpai and Manmohan Singh as their leader of state. May God grant both countries more such leaders who could promote peace and harmony.

  • Rohan G.
    3 days

    Thanks to the congress party (Indira VANO) she killed Shastri ji and we indian idiots don't even know that Russians offered the post-mortem of Shastri ji's dead body but our Govt. denied it to do that........... The embassy's own cock "Jaan Mohammad" was sent for interrogation with 3 other indians that was also never known to us............. And when Indira Gandhi died ohh man all idiots of India ( Buslims & Bindu) united fir the torturing & killings of the Sikhs, which has done an incredible job in saving their Hindu brothers shame on us

  • Abdullah K.
    3 days

    May b he was the one who wanted to bring indo pak closer but heart attack seems to be a drama Ya Allah yeh nafretein khatam kr de or dono mulkom me aman paida kr .

  • Zahid Y.
    3 days

    Make a movie on him, that will reflect tolerance, simplicity and justice compared to other movies which always triggers riots and lynching.

  • Sandesh S.
    3 days

    Great Leader

  • Nishat N.
    3 days

    A learned man

  • Albin P.
    4 days

    Thank You..

  • Akash H.
    4 days

    One of the greatest leader in indian history

  • Jaya S.
    4 days

    Kissan

  • Shahbaz K.
    4 days

    Thanks Brut. LBS much love❤

  • Akhil S.
    4 days

    Sameep Shastri 🙏🙏

  • Sayedjaleel M.
    4 days

    Too much disturbance

  • Anil S.
    4 days

    Sadar Naman