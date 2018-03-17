back

The Steam-Engine Train That Has Long Attracted The British

The British used to travel by this steam engine train in India. More than a century later, they are still the ones using it.

105 comments

  • Athul S.
    03/18/2018 02:51

    Chaiya chaiya song was shot at ooty..

  • Techie V.
    03/18/2018 02:24

    British started it to LOOT INDIA

  • Mohammed M.
    03/18/2018 02:20

    Still we can see many structures. Standing very strong from so many years made by britishers all over India .roads to hill stations we're constructed by. Britishers. Or Indians m still. Confused

  • Ankush B.
    03/18/2018 02:05

    emm to bethda ha 😂�oi

  • Sandeep K.
    03/17/2018 21:57

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1956943674596735&id=1928422974115472

  • Shayal P.
    03/17/2018 21:07

    1000% GST please for the experience!!!

  • Simran P.
    03/17/2018 19:58

    Is this the train you were talking about?

  • Rahul K.
    03/17/2018 19:51

    iste chalde a shimla :)

  • Saud A.
    03/17/2018 19:25

    We are also using it in Ooty.

  • Abhijit A.
    03/17/2018 18:45

    Rad

  • Dil S.
    03/17/2018 18:26

    Nice

  • Sourav D.
    03/17/2018 18:05

    valo kore por

  • Anish D.
    03/17/2018 17:46

    Hey admin chaiyya chaiyya was shot on ooty toy train. Not shimla

  • Vivek V.
    03/17/2018 17:44

    I travelled

  • सुमित प.
    03/17/2018 17:28

    Why the hell chhayya chhayya was included in which a traitor dances...!!

  • Abhi T.
    03/17/2018 17:23

    surprised..our government fail to do add more track in it .... 🤦‍♂️

  • Syed K.
    03/17/2018 16:58

    baki sab to theek tha,par ye chhaiyan chhaiyan ka kya sense banta hai aakhri me?🤔🤔

  • Atasi G.
    03/17/2018 16:44

    for ur next south asian trip😂😂

  • Chaudhary A.
    03/17/2018 16:27

    Does this train complies pollution requirements , Kya bekar kaam hai ye

  • Sahil S.
    03/17/2018 16:05

    Kalka to shimla