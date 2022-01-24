back

The Story Of The Flame That Burned For 50 years

What made Amar Jawan Jyoti immortal...

24/01/2022 1:30 PMupdated: 24/01/2022 10:40 PM
29 comments

  • Rajasekaran T.
    2 days

    வரலாற்று உண்மைகள் மறக்கடிக்கப்படுகின்றன...

  • Snehamoy D.
    2 days

    This is called partial news reporting... Now Netaji is getting recognised and brut (congress chamcha) get offended ... Where is that news... Why this jyoti is relocated??? Bcz we Indian forgot true heroes... Only remember Gandhi namak Nehru family... Netaji achieved far more success in Indian freedom than Nehru... But never got any respect... Not a single penny in his name... Old monk had tribute hidden honour... Now for the first time we are getting a real national hero... And brut is busy licking rahul ka gand...

  • Prashant U.
    3 days

    Brut why you always cut corners???? Show the other side of the story.....

  • Razib B.
    3 days

    Propaganda machine! At least a plain truth also they don’t leave. Shame on

  • Parth R.
    3 days

    Are you idiot or what ,seriously, are debating on this, you are not even intellect. Please have some good editors 🤣🤣

  • Sayooj P.
    3 days

    Now we using Amar Jawan for 25k and above brave soldiers who has sacrificed their lives for India🇮🇳. Please don't spread wrong information and mislead fellow Indian's.

  • Brigedeir S.
    4 days

    Modi ji ne kiya h to kuch soch ke kiya hoga

  • Mohamed M.
    4 days

    Filthy sanghi Feku Govt. are a disgrace to our country. Shameless scumbags!

  • Ajay S.
    4 days

    Brut India definitely doesn't understand what is National War Memorial and it's eternal flame

  • Hemant Y.
    4 days

    The Amar Jyoti was to pay respect and Tribute to Our Armed Forces....why don't you go ahead and understand what they think about this Act Performed By Our PM. In place making it issue on some stupid political tweets....

  • Er M.
    4 days

    Don't spread misinformation

  • Suman T.
    4 days

    Brut always help to spread d negativity among Indians, never shows d other side of the story, why brut didn't make a vdo on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, dat Bose never get d proper respect after independence of India, nobody cares or talk abt wht Bose has contributed to make India to get freedom. Bose had sacrifice his entire life, he is d first person who form Indian Army as Ajjad Hind Fauz.

  • Rahul A.
    4 days

    The movement for erasing abd demolishing every thing, every aspect and every structure build by congress since the independence had already started since 2014 by the teaseller and his party. Their dream is to one day erase gandhi from the notes and imprint godse in there. I reckon that day india would be more like communist china, with most liberals shut up, killed or exterminated. Most minorities either living as slaves, or converted into hindutva religion or killed or exiled.

  • Humaira C.
    5 days

    Who wants to wipe out Indira Gandhi's name from Delhi, people needs to understand. What's gimmick and what's not.

  • Onkar P.
    5 days

    Shameful act by modi

  • Ritesh K.
    5 days

    The victory of 1971 over Pakistan under the sturdy leadership of Indira Gandhi has been making fun of the "tiny" achievements of Mr. Narendra Modi. It would be no surprise if the whimsical prime minister demolishes India Gate too.

  • Raveendran P.
    5 days

    3843 soldiers for whose nemmory flame is burning all those years become termites for Modi , Shah and RSS.

  • Brut India
    5 days

    The move to put the flame out triggered a political firestorm with the opposition accusing the government of attempting to rewrite history, a charge that members of the establishment and the BJP rejected: https://indianexpress.com/article/india/amar-jawan-jyoti-war-memorial-flame-are-one-netaji-at-india-gate-7736124/

  • Albin P.
    5 days

    Thanks

  • Amrita B.
    5 days

    Before putting the flame off of Amar Jawan Jyoti, this decision should have been left at the hand of martyrs families and the army, Navy and airforce official. Afterall it should be their decision not of some political leader to do so. Our army protect us at the front line not some political leader. Shame on this decision

