The Story Of The Woman In Modi Govt's Housing Ad
Lakshmi Devi was surprised when she saw her picture alongside PM Narendra Modi in the government's affordable housing advertisement. Her reality was quite different...
23/03/2021 3:34 PMupdated: 23/03/2021 4:01 PM
995 comments
Sneha J.21 hours
My prime ministers ministry was a Mystery.
Guru P.3 days
So who elected Modi then... 🤔🤔
Khan Z.3 days
Country has not failed the Youth. It’s the Youth that have failed the country by voting bigots.
Himansu M.3 days
Chor sarkar
Aamir A.4 days
Brut - the anti indian
Khumancheirakpam R.4 days
Nice 😎
Irfan S.5 days
"Modi", a bustard, a liar.
Neha R.5 days
It clearly shows that she is guided by someone behind the camera to talk such thing.. No1 is to be blamed before knowing both sides of coin
Enayet E.5 days
Detestible Modiji
Banu P.5 days
Shame
Dina N.5 days
Very sad such type of advertisements published in new india because india got independence in 2014 as said by some fekus
Syed Z.5 days
Scammers
Mian S.5 days
Indian Magazine break the heart of poor lady
Ree M.6 days
Ridiculous!
Arnel M.6 days
But they voted Modi twice already 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Prahlad U.6 days
Wah modiji Wah. Wah kya scene haiiii Wah kya scene haiiii
Sohail Z.6 days
Crook and islsmaphobe
Devinder K.6 days
hahahahha😂😂😂
Kruti S.6 days
I got 3 lakhs subsidy under pradhan mantri awas yojna... I TRUST MODIJI ...I don’t believe in this advertisement.
Priyanka S.6 days
Dipankar please share the name of the newspaper and the lady. Let's get it corrected if this has happened . And also would like to know who has sponsored this ad? Against my thousand proofs this one stands nowhere.