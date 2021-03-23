back

The Story Of The Woman In Modi Govt's Housing Ad

Lakshmi Devi was surprised when she saw her picture alongside PM Narendra Modi in the government's affordable housing advertisement. Her reality was quite different...

23/03/2021 3:34 PMupdated: 23/03/2021 4:01 PM
  • 660K
  • 1.4K

995 comments

  • Sneha J.
    21 hours

    My prime ministers ministry was a Mystery.

  • Guru P.
    3 days

    So who elected Modi then... 🤔🤔

  • Khan Z.
    3 days

    Country has not failed the Youth. It’s the Youth that have failed the country by voting bigots.

  • Himansu M.
    3 days

    Chor sarkar

  • Aamir A.
    4 days

    Brut - the anti indian

  • Khumancheirakpam R.
    4 days

    Nice 😎

  • Irfan S.
    5 days

    "Modi", a bustard, a liar.

  • Neha R.
    5 days

    It clearly shows that she is guided by someone behind the camera to talk such thing.. No1 is to be blamed before knowing both sides of coin

  • Enayet E.
    5 days

    Detestible Modiji

  • Banu P.
    5 days

    Shame

  • Dina N.
    5 days

    Very sad such type of advertisements published in new india because india got independence in 2014 as said by some fekus

  • Syed Z.
    5 days

    Scammers

  • Mian S.
    5 days

    Indian Magazine break the heart of poor lady

  • Ree M.
    6 days

    Ridiculous!

  • Arnel M.
    6 days

    But they voted Modi twice already 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Prahlad U.
    6 days

    Wah modiji Wah. Wah kya scene haiiii Wah kya scene haiiii

  • Sohail Z.
    6 days

    Crook and islsmaphobe

  • Devinder K.
    6 days

    hahahahha😂😂😂

  • Kruti S.
    6 days

    I got 3 lakhs subsidy under pradhan mantri awas yojna... I TRUST MODIJI ...I don’t believe in this advertisement.

  • Priyanka S.
    6 days

    Dipankar please share the name of the newspaper and the lady. Let's get it corrected if this has happened . And also would like to know who has sponsored this ad? Against my thousand proofs this one stands nowhere.

