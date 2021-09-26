The Teacher Who Does Magic With Maths

Hubby Lost His Job, Wife Cooked Up A New Income
Kala V.2 days
Salutations guru. 🙏👍
Aamilah M.2 days
Aamilah M.2 days
Smita W.3 days
Need more friendly teachers like her in schools whr only base gvn to students is to do rata
Sucharita D.3 days
Good job 👏
Jyothi G.3 days
Great teacher
Reshma S.3 days
Great job and very innovative 🙏👏👏
Vasanthi V.3 days
Wow this is amazing !!!
Mala S.3 days
Ye un logo k liye jwab h jo ye khte hi sbhi govt. Teacher kuch nhi jante kuch nhi krte.sbhi koshis kr rhe h bacho ko behtar bnane k liye .Private school Me extra teachers hote h bt ek ya do teachers pr jyadatar govt. School chl rhe h or km suwidha k sath sbhi apna kaam behtar kr rhe h.
Subhalaxmi J.3 days
Very committed teacher
Swati P.3 days
Brilliant 👏👏👏
Sujata C.3 days
Thank you so much... We need more teachers like you
Shahnawaz A.3 days
Respect
Kanchan L.4 days
Wow Ma'am kudos
Jui M.4 days
These tricks are called rote learning now..where we are using critical thinking , experiential learning etc. This can work for a certain time period but not life longer. Children should know the logic behind this, then the trick will work.
Agnes F.4 days
The Government should pay these teachers good salary, so more can come into this profession and teach the village children.
Tougieda V.4 days
Amazing. Keep up the good work..
Vijayalakshmi N.4 days
The strong foundation for education ! From this we can conclude that Mathematics is a game to play .....not subject! Wonderful ma'am, keep encouraging our own buds......! 🌹🌺🌷🌼🌸🏵💐.....
Revathi V.4 days
We need more people like u!
Barsha S.4 days
So proud of her
Rachna R.4 days
I know this trick....