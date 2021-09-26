back

The Teacher Who Does Magic With Maths

Maybe some of these maths tricks by Bihar teacher Ruby Kumari can help you solve your problems, too. 🤷🏻‍♀️

26/09/2021 6:57 AM
45 comments

  • Kala V.
    2 days

    Salutations guru. 🙏👍

  • Aamilah M.
    2 days

  • Smita W.
    3 days

    Need more friendly teachers like her in schools whr only base gvn to students is to do rata

  • Sucharita D.
    3 days

    Good job 👏

  • Jyothi G.
    3 days

    Great teacher

  • Reshma S.
    3 days

    Great job and very innovative 🙏👏👏

  • Vasanthi V.
    3 days

    Wow this is amazing !!!

  • Mala S.
    3 days

    Ye un logo k liye jwab h jo ye khte hi sbhi govt. Teacher kuch nhi jante kuch nhi krte.sbhi koshis kr rhe h bacho ko behtar bnane k liye .Private school Me extra teachers hote h bt ek ya do teachers pr jyadatar govt. School chl rhe h or km suwidha k sath sbhi apna kaam behtar kr rhe h.

  • Subhalaxmi J.
    3 days

    Very committed teacher

  • Swati P.
    3 days

    Brilliant 👏👏👏

  • Sujata C.
    3 days

    Thank you so much... We need more teachers like you

  • Shahnawaz A.
    3 days

    Respect

  • Kanchan L.
    4 days

    Wow Ma'am kudos

  • Jui M.
    4 days

    These tricks are called rote learning now..where we are using critical thinking , experiential learning etc. This can work for a certain time period but not life longer. Children should know the logic behind this, then the trick will work.

  • Agnes F.
    4 days

    The Government should pay these teachers good salary, so more can come into this profession and teach the village children.

  • Tougieda V.
    4 days

    Amazing. Keep up the good work..

  • Vijayalakshmi N.
    4 days

    The strong foundation for education ! From this we can conclude that Mathematics is a game to play .....not subject! Wonderful ma'am, keep encouraging our own buds......! 🌹🌺🌷🌼🌸🏵💐.....

  • Revathi V.
    4 days

    We need more people like u!

  • Barsha S.
    4 days

    So proud of her

  • Rachna R.
    4 days

    I know this trick....