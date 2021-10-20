back
The Teenager Fighting Against Child Marriages
This 16-year-old from Jharkhand first stopped her own child marriage. Now she's fighting for other children around her.
20/10/2021 2:57 PM
10 comments
Mohammad S.20/10/2021 19:07
It's good that such issues are being raised. Child marriage is illegal as stated then casual relationships of teenagers who are below 18 years of age should also be illegal because this also leads to same problems. Random thought.
Nalinie R.20/10/2021 17:05
Good for you And the rest of girls whomever you help sweetie
Nachiket K.20/10/2021 16:46
An Indian Nobel Peace Prize for her.
Azil B.20/10/2021 16:30
Vinay J.20/10/2021 16:20
Brut,if you can dig it out, find out the root cause of these practices like sati-pratha, child marriages,etc how and when did they start. Believe me ,it will blow everyone's minds Praise and lots of applause for this brave daughter.
Girija N.20/10/2021 16:09
Hat's off to you betiya.
Brut India20/10/2021 16:08
As per reports, there has been a sharp increase in child marriages during the pandemic. Here’s how it may be stopped: https://lifestyle.livemint.com/news/talking-point/what-would-really-stop-child-marriages-111633539606123.html
Seeta R.20/10/2021 15:42
You very correct child...
Karunakar N.20/10/2021 15:31
Her own child marriage? ? ?
Hervé F.20/10/2021 15:23
She is an Inspiring girl. Child marriage is a stupid thing. I encourage everyone to fight against child marriage. Congratulations for her action. May she stays strong and blessed