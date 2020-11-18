back
The Temple With Offerings Worth Millions
Jewels, bundles of cash, even precious heirlooms, devotees of Ratlam's Mahalakshmi Temple seek the blessings of the Goddess of Fortune in return for the many riches they offer her.
18/11/2020 5:42 PM
- 38.2K
- 252
- 23
16 comments
Aditya S.20/11/2020 05:45
The Bills Pass By Government Every Year For Students / Farmers / Other Needy Are Very Much Higher Than Your Lumpsum For Temples.... So...For Those...Who Says This Money Should Be Use For Needy... 1)Have Guts To Ask Same For Gov Funds To Your Local Elected Leaders 2)Check History...Whenever There Was A National Tragedy Our Temples Were There Who Donated Crores Of Amount To The Farmers / Poor & Needy One ... Therefore ...So Called Seculars ...Just Keep Your Mouth Shut...
Naaz S.20/11/2020 03:55
There is no limit for stupidity in India.... By the name of religion and believes all the stupidity things seen in only one country in all world... Brainless acts. God no need money or jewelry valuable things, spend it on poors and for developing economy, in All religious places whom does such offerings to any god those moneys are enough to pay off all debts of farmers and other issues in our country, Do good to others and God will bless you always...
Rabia H.19/11/2020 19:19
Temple God also wants to keep getting richer
Aysha K.19/11/2020 15:25
Who take all money in the end. Where it go? Does it goes for charity? I am just curious.
Gangadhar S.19/11/2020 15:19
Faith, prayers, blessing, worship turning into commodities, have can purchase, have not become helpless.ultimately purity of heart matters.
Karuna S.19/11/2020 07:47
Jai mata dii
Sirish S.19/11/2020 07:39
bade tum bhi thoda maatha tek kar aa jaate 😀
Venkataraman S.19/11/2020 02:59
Just giving to idol people think they given everything to people
Venkataraman S.19/11/2020 02:57
Wow great still modiji take loan to fund states y not modiji advice them to deposit in banks to earn tirupathi earning thousands of crores
Chandan P.19/11/2020 01:45
Abs S.18/11/2020 21:52
This proves the fact that excess money creates a huge distance between the devotees and The God. I am sure God never asked for money as it is of no use to him/them. Get rid off the Money and then there will be no distraction.
Somil C.18/11/2020 19:39
😂
Vivek S.18/11/2020 18:04
paisa hi paisa hai
Mohamed J.18/11/2020 17:56
Think about poor devotees
Utkarsh J.18/11/2020 17:50
This is a good way to transfer black money into white money These temple are a medium to make black money into white
