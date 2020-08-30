back

The Tharoor Guide To Indian English

The word “shampoo” originated from “champo” and “dungarees” from Mumbai’s Dongri. These were some of the eye-popping revelations made in a chat between The English Nut and who else but Shashi Tharoor.

08/30/2020 5:27 AM
  • 2.0m
  • 1.8k

And even more

  1. 4:09

    Journalism Turning Perilous In Uttar Pradesh

  2. 2:11

    Modi’s Bonding Session With Peacocks

  3. 5:17

    The Eternal Dada Of Indian Politics, His Life

  4. 10:39

    The Tharoor Guide To Indian English

  5. 3:01

    Indian Parties Spent Crores On Facebook To Influence Voters

  6. 4:04

    Digvijaya Vs. Jyotiraditya On Greed & More

868 comments

  • Swamani R.
    an hour

    noted?

  • Chitra V.
    2 hours

    🤓

  • Denny E.
    3 hours

    Another commonly used Indian (maybe south indian) english are co-sister, co-brother, cousin brother, cousin sister.

  • Nachiket J.
    3 hours

    aaik mastay

  • Hanumantappa S.
    3 hours

    like

  • Kalyani S.
    3 hours

    defenestrate it is

  • Sony M.
    3 hours

    Please be our prime ministerial candidate...

  • Rishi
    4 hours

    Mind blowing

  • Priya N.
    5 hours

    Terrific Mr Tharoor, as always. A great fan of yours. But to set the record straight, cash comes from Tamizh kaashu, which in turn comes from Portuguese caixa meaning money!

  • Vompi M.
    6 hours

    I like Shashi ways of talking English

  • Chirag S.
    6 hours

    What happen to sunanda pushkar??

  • Ubed S.
    6 hours

    I love this man,so gentle enough ♥️♥️

  • Arooba J.
    6 hours

    just read the caption

  • Sandip R.
    7 hours

    https://youtu.be/AyEDo4Jf0KM

  • Faris A.
    7 hours

    It's called Brinjal because in our language it is called Brinj - rice. Somewhere along the line "al" was added. Also Beggar is also our word derived from Be -(without) and Kar -(work). Which is also Persian based word. Let's not forget Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - both with Persian derived languages Balochi and Pashto were part of British India before the partition.

  • Sandip R.
    7 hours

    The godfather of ICSE/ ISC English language curriculum

  • Arun K.
    9 hours

    This man should leave the stupid party he’s currently in and start his own.

  • Nikhil N.
    10 hours

    Somebody mentioned bringelle in French. But its aubergine in french as well

  • Nikhil N.
    10 hours

    "Aubergine"....its more commenly known as Aubergine than eggplant....and indeed Brinjal doesn't exist 😂

  • Sheetal S.
    10 hours

    Defenestrate again mix fenetra mean window in French...

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.