The Tragedy Of The Girl From Hathras
Brutally assaulted and gang-raped on the 14th of this month, she died two weeks later. But even in death, she was denied dignity.
30/09/2020 4:27 PM
412 comments
Ali M.3 hours
Indias dark face 😡😡😡😡
Richa B.5 hours
Soon Delhi will be addressed as rape capital of India.. And I blame the govt why don't we have any strict laws for such heinous crime and they talk about Beti bachao, Beti padao... My question is why so that one day they can end up their life like this. I say " 'Hang the Rapist' let them burn in hell !!!
Balakrishnan K.5 hours
Delhi will ever retain its Name as RAPE CAPITAL OF THE WHOLE WORLD
Omprakash M.9 hours
Caren K.9 hours
Shameful act-shameful system
Hari K.9 hours
This UP police is best in making Dhai Dhai sound from their mouth...... shame on UP police and Yogi Adityanath
Franko A.9 hours
India should be called Rapistan....the govt and hindus and politicians do not condemn those rapes and killings....IF RAPING WAS IN THE OLYMPICS, INDIA WOULD ALWAYS WIN GOLD MEDAL
Sunil G.10 hours
We donot deserve this planet. Man has turned into Beast 😡
Samarth S.10 hours
Vote dete samay mandir masjid ke hisab se button databe h, aur uske baad yahan afsoos jatate h. Koshish krna agli baar ek padhi likhi sarkar, behter kanoon vyastha ke naam pe behas krke, jaanch padtal krke vote dena. Vrna ye aag toh sbko jalayegi.
Sadi S.10 hours
Rupanjali B.11 hours
In 2020 we are still talking about caste system?? Where we are !!!!!!
Jenko C.11 hours
India is not safe for women. The mentality of this kind of people won’t disappear if strictest action doesn’t take place. Modi has failed India in terms of women empowerment he talks about. In 2015 at Nagaland people gathered near the jail where the rapist was and brought him out and tortured and killed in public. That’s why Nagaland is the lowest in terms of Rapes . 3rd safest state in country. People need to understand what happens when you do such heinous crime, such punishments must be done in this country in order to be safe.
Apparao V.11 hours
Dalit - upper caste? Why Facebook is encouraging a divide which urban population is trying to forget. Rape is a rape. Even it's on women, men or transgender. Many incidents like these are happening now. Action should be swift and strong to eliminate such people. Caste and creed are brought in by Brute with help of Facebook to divide this nation. Because unrest brings more videos.
Vasudha S.12 hours
In India, it is an unwritten law to save culprits....
Damko M.13 hours
We sowed seed for today..
Abraham J.14 hours
A sad day for India and humanity
Thinles W.14 hours
I can't stop my tears. Yogi govt. Shame shame. Why the dead body is not handover to her family. From this we can imagine that what the body would be. This time Yogi govt should hang these culprits in the middle of public so that no other can dare to do such nightmare crime. Appeal to Yogi govt.
Amir M.15 hours
Support butcher of gujrat so Titanic sink faster 🤔
Rahul P.15 hours
Fake news
Ananyaa S.15 hours
Besides Manisha , There are so many girls also raped and assaulted daily in India. Why the women is not safe in India 😢 ? The criminals should strictly punish. 😡