back

The Train To The Outside World

It’s biting cold in Kashmir. The only way out of the snowfields of Awantipora and the region’s patchy communication links is this crowded train. College students Aqeel Mukhtar and Bhat Musaddiq Reyaz board it. But do they reach their destination? Find out…

01/17/2020 6:42 AM
Politics

54 comments

  • Padma K.
    11 hours

    The price of a life cannot b compared to d problems of life due to shutdown of internet☹

  • Sanku P.
    17 hours

    Make anti India statement's and be blessed

  • Sudipto B.
    a day

    The way center is curbing voices by suspending the Internet doesn't solve the issues of unemployment, opportunity, equality...

  • Sanjay T.
    a day

    The only two who faced difficulty in going about their chores and important work in and anywhere in the world at that time.... ??? Very doubtful indeed ! Rather, apparently not.

  • Brut India
    a day

    With terms and conditions, internet slowly returns to Kashmir: https://www.businesstoday.in/current/economy-politics/internet-restored-in-jammu-and-kashmir-with-riders/story/394105.html

  • Kalpesh J.
    2 days

    broadband should be restored soon!

  • Somenath S.
    2 days

    Brut India, is so worried about Kashmir, that it did not showcase a single article related the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, on their day of pain, but can show us how two guys travel to use internet the next day.

  • Şwaraj P.
    2 days

    It’s ohk for passport i waited for 3 hours in line and wasted a day. It’s not a big deal when it comes about security of you people. Govt did it for betterment

  • Lokesh S.
    2 days

    These brut video are getting boring day by day.

  • Satish K.
    2 days

    And some people don't have home for past 30 years

  • Trideep B.
    2 days

    If these bastards think that their cruelty will be forgotten they need to get their paki visas and kafan ready

  • Bhat T.
    2 days

    Irfan Afzal

  • Jesu O.
    2 days

    Just imagine the status about Kashmiri Pandits.... BRUT.

  • Ratnesh R.
    2 days

    This type of condition prevails almost in many parts of our country why don't you show those things also

  • Avi N.
    3 days

    Who said that they want internet. They want Azadi.

  • Nikhil S.
    3 days

    This is nothing in comparison of Kasmiri pandit Genocide

  • Lakshmi N.
    3 days

    This is oppression for the youth 😘😘😘🙏🙏🙏

  • Rupinder K.
    3 days

    What a nightmare for these young lives

  • Vishal K.
    3 days

    If kashmiri Pandits can live homeless for 30 years then these kashmiri can also take 90 min rides to fill a form. Karma hits back.

  • Aabhishekk R.
    3 days

    Really feel sad for these students. They have to struggle a lot. And some of my Indian fellow think BJP has done great job after scrapping of session 370. The same people should go to Kashmir and stay there for a while then they will understand the situation. I feel sorry and equally shame for this country. Also people who support such criminal minded party