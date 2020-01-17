back
The Train To The Outside World
It’s biting cold in Kashmir. The only way out of the snowfields of Awantipora and the region’s patchy communication links is this crowded train. College students Aqeel Mukhtar and Bhat Musaddiq Reyaz board it. But do they reach their destination? Find out…
01/17/2020 6:42 AM
54 comments
Padma K.11 hours
The price of a life cannot b compared to d problems of life due to shutdown of internet☹
Sanku P.17 hours
Make anti India statement's and be blessed
Sudipto B.a day
The way center is curbing voices by suspending the Internet doesn't solve the issues of unemployment, opportunity, equality...
Sanjay T.a day
The only two who faced difficulty in going about their chores and important work in and anywhere in the world at that time.... ??? Very doubtful indeed ! Rather, apparently not.
Brut Indiaa day
With terms and conditions, internet slowly returns to Kashmir: https://www.businesstoday.in/current/economy-politics/internet-restored-in-jammu-and-kashmir-with-riders/story/394105.html
Kalpesh J.2 days
broadband should be restored soon!
Somenath S.2 days
Brut India, is so worried about Kashmir, that it did not showcase a single article related the Kashmiri Pandit exodus, on their day of pain, but can show us how two guys travel to use internet the next day.
Şwaraj P.2 days
It’s ohk for passport i waited for 3 hours in line and wasted a day. It’s not a big deal when it comes about security of you people. Govt did it for betterment
Lokesh S.2 days
These brut video are getting boring day by day.
Satish K.2 days
And some people don't have home for past 30 years
Trideep B.2 days
If these bastards think that their cruelty will be forgotten they need to get their paki visas and kafan ready
Bhat T.2 days
Irfan Afzal
Jesu O.2 days
Just imagine the status about Kashmiri Pandits.... BRUT.
Ratnesh R.2 days
This type of condition prevails almost in many parts of our country why don't you show those things also
Avi N.3 days
Who said that they want internet. They want Azadi.
Nikhil S.3 days
This is nothing in comparison of Kasmiri pandit Genocide
Lakshmi N.3 days
This is oppression for the youth 😘😘😘🙏🙏🙏
Rupinder K.3 days
What a nightmare for these young lives
Vishal K.3 days
If kashmiri Pandits can live homeless for 30 years then these kashmiri can also take 90 min rides to fill a form. Karma hits back.
Aabhishekk R.3 days
Really feel sad for these students. They have to struggle a lot. And some of my Indian fellow think BJP has done great job after scrapping of session 370. The same people should go to Kashmir and stay there for a while then they will understand the situation. I feel sorry and equally shame for this country. Also people who support such criminal minded party