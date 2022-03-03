back

The tricolour shielded us: Indian students

Evacuated Indian students said that their country’s flag protected them on their way out of Ukraine

03/03/2022 5:48 PM
323 comments

  • Mira K.
    a day

    I do not get it? Putin discussed the war with China and waited for the Olympics to get over? And he could not inform his friend Modi to evacuate Indian students? ?

  • Zafar K.
    a day

    its a proud of our national flag and thank god not fot M.O.D.I students ki plain land hone ke baad kya bola MODI g ki kripa se aap sab ki jaan bach gayi jhola chaap modi plain bhejega sab ki jaan bachayega ek rupiya bhi kabhi kamaya hai modi ne khud 35 saal bhikasha maang ke khane wala aur modi ki khud ki jaan kisi kikripa se bani hui hum sab ki usi ki kripa se bani hui hai sharm aani chahiye modi g ki kripa se jaan bach gayi bolte hai

  • Gambo T.
    2 days

    Strength of Indian Army that brought so much strength by fighting with Russia during cold war During the Cold War, India and the Soviet Union (USSR) had a strong strategic, military, economic and diplomatic relationship. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Russia inherited its close relationship with India which resulted in both nations sharing a special relationship.

  • Chiru N.
    2 days

    This is called diplomatic power. India's diplomatic power is way higher than others.

  • Mrageish S.
    2 days

    Fake meeting

  • Kanwar S.
    3 days

    What about RSS saffron flag ?? 😆

  • Pritish M.
    3 days

    Jaldi jaldi gaali dedo PM ko 😂

  • Mike J.
    3 days

    I sincerely thank Indira Gandhi for establishing relations with Russia

  • Lalith S.
    3 days

    Nagapan of Ganga operations!!

  • Swagata M.
    3 days

    👏👏👏👏

  • Una O.
    3 days

    India did save their students. That is the truth.

  • Sunny K.
    3 days

    Haha react karne walo ki ma ka bhosda

  • Shabir R.
    3 days

    Lord helped you 😂

  • Rey W.
    3 days

    Will modi leave the Muslims and hijab women?

  • Kelvin R.
    3 days

    Strangely Madar chd mullah are getting too much laugh! In comment section. BURNOL lagao G mein 🤣

  • Zain A.
    3 days

    Propaganda

  • Suraj A.
    3 days

    Ty G for designing & making indian flag in 1921 in ur last 👽avatar 😜

  • Sandra S.
    3 days

    What hipocrites these students are

  • Sharmila G.
    3 days

    Jahan inki taareef hoti hai waha yeh khushi khushi pahuch jaate hai or jaha inse kuch sawal puch liye jaate hai waha yeh jhola uthake chal padte hai.

  • Charu R.
    3 days

    I loved this that before starting their journey they sang "National Anthem..... Jan gan man ❤❤❤🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳"The power national pride 👍👍and the power of Tiranga.Because we are blessed to have such a wonderful person and greatest of pm INDIA .Long Live PM Narendra Damodardas Modi

