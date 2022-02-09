back
The Truth Behind India's 'Most Famous' ASHA Worker
A tribal woman in Odisha who earns less than Rs 5,000 a month and has been treated as an 'untouchable' in her village made headlines in India. This is her story of struggle and success.
09/02/2022 4:27 AM
Reuben B.4 hours
Inspiring but also saddening that "Untouchability" is still prevalent in Naya Bharat.
Himani K.5 hours
❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏
Shital S.5 hours
We are proud of you
Hervé F.6 hours
My support to her. May she stays strong and blessed.
Brind R.8 hours
Hats off to you Mam !!
Prabal B.8 hours
Wow, this is the class of news of Brut that keeps me loving this news group. Bravo Brutindia
आशा र.9 hours
We Indians are proud of you Matilda Kullu ma'm 🙏🌹🙏❤️🙏
Brut India14 hours
Catch the full documentary here: https://youtu.be/-Op4eDA0U0U