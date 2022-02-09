back

The Truth Behind India's 'Most Famous' ASHA Worker

A tribal woman in Odisha who earns less than Rs 5,000 a month and has been treated as an 'untouchable' in her village made headlines in India. This is her story of struggle and success.

09/02/2022 4:27 AM
  • 14K
  • 12

8 comments

  • Reuben B.
    4 hours

    Inspiring but also saddening that "Untouchability" is still prevalent in Naya Bharat.

  • Himani K.
    5 hours

    ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏

  • Shital S.
    5 hours

    We are proud of you

  • Hervé F.
    6 hours

    My support to her. May she stays strong and blessed.

  • Brind R.
    8 hours

    Hats off to you Mam !!

  • Prabal B.
    8 hours

    Wow, this is the class of news of Brut that keeps me loving this news group. Bravo Brutindia

  • आशा र.
    9 hours

    We Indians are proud of you Matilda Kullu ma'm 🙏🌹🙏❤️🙏

  • Brut India
    14 hours

    Catch the full documentary here: https://youtu.be/-Op4eDA0U0U

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

