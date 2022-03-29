back

The truth behind Kejriwal’s claim

Kejriwal blames Centre for not doing enough for Kashmiri Pandits, is he right?

29/03/2022 3:27 PM
  • 41.4K
  • 80

80 comments

  • Ganesh J.
    7 hours

    Question was asked why Kashmir Files is not made tax free in Delhi while he made many other flims tax free like sand ki aankh etc.. he replied saying bjp did not did this and that 200cr he made it look like bjp has earned this money out of this movie.. why he himself fought case again Kashmiri teachers in SC?? Shame on you kejriwal.. that is the reason anna hajare did not wanted you to enter into politics you made the used his Andolan as ladder for your political career

  • Shekhar S.
    8 hours

    brut is working as kejriwals mouthpiece 😄😶

  • Shoba S.
    14 hours

    And u laughing at it is great human!!!!

  • Mohammad K.
    18 hours

    Please read the Details about the Kashmir File in Wikipedia

  • Karnan A.
    19 hours

    Panna kazhuveri Kejriwal

  • Girish N.
    20 hours

    The movie created awareness. It became a big hit despite being shunned by bollywood and the lutians

  • Santosh B.
    a day

    Befkuf kujliwal film madhyam hai logo ko jaankari dena ki aab pata chala jo 32 saal se chupa tha.. Tu rajniti katr raha hai.

  • S D.
    a day

    Kejriwal really Don't know How is Kasmir State Situation Even Security persons Also Several Times Stone pelted Several Hundred number of Times Cross border Terrorism problem Happened With Support of Local People's In that Situation Rehabilitation work is possible Why He Couldn't Correct JNU University Students UnDissipinary Actions Just It's Single University Students Problem Not Like International Terrorist groups activities in Kashmir state level

  • Shubhankar B.
    a day

    It shows 'Kejriwal' stands where ? In - Politics Vs Sensitivity towards people

  • Happypriti B.
    2 days

    JSK YOU ARE CRIMINALS. THE MOVIE MAKERS HV EDUCATED THE WORLD IF THE SUFFERING EXPERIENCED BY KASHMIR PANDIT. IF ANYONE IS MAKING MONEY N MOCKERY IT IS U R REALLY INHUMANE DONT UNDERSTAND THE PAIN OF HUMANITY. RADHE RADHE RADHE

  • Zarakh K.
    2 days

    Race card every corner

  • Shri S.
    2 days

    Mr,kejriwal is right.

  • Kousik C.
    2 days

    Kashmir kya india ke bahar hai ?? Jo kashmir se chale gaye hai woh log khud kiyun nahi jaa rahe hai . Because of wat ?? Kejruddin tere m... Lim vote bank ne waha rehene ke liye safe environment rakha hai kya 😒😒

  • BM R.
    2 days

    Khujliwal is a con artist and a crypto Christian, anti Hindu and anti national. The public will become aware of it sooner than later and when they do, they will tear him apart.

  • Visvanathan J.
    2 days

    Kejarival oru ular vayan livit

  • S B.
    2 days

    Jai modiji

  • Sheikh F.
    2 days

    this should be done

  • Mona K.
    2 days

    This person is nautanki.

  • Hashem S.
    2 days

    Suresh R why should they return(majority of them are well settled now ) to the turmoil area where they have no guarantee of peace and stability . Kashmiris are one of the most unfortunate people living in a beautiful hell more than 4 to 5 lacs troops are on the ground across the line of control same or less concentration of troops are there also. Then we have militants , unknown gunmen , ( sponsered by agencies) and renegades ex militants now hired by government why should they put their life in the danger they have been already used as political tools . Situation is still far away from being favourable and peaceful for every inhabitant of kashmir despite big political stunts from bjp.

  • Sreekamal B.
    2 days

    Kejriwal fully supports the removal of Article 370 and never filed an objection to regularization Or permancy of teacher posts for displaced KPs, and is absolutely not a khalistani supporter... Aaj ka quota bas itna🙄

