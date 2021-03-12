back
The Two Sides Of The Viral Zomato Story
She alleged a Zomato delivery executive punched her in the face. But his version was something else entirely...
12/03/2021 1:57 PMupdated: 12/03/2021 1:58 PM
- 4.3M
- 17.7K
- 13.6K
13126 comments
Richa K.8 hours
This PAKORA nose has already created so much drama. Raise your standard lady. If you can afford those expensive makeup brands then you can surely afford food as well
Richa K.8 hours
Raise your standard lady. So much drama for free food. Better go to Gurudwara sahib. You will get as much as you want without creating any scene. Shame on you so called influencer.
Narinder K.9 hours
Stupid girl
Athing R.10 hours
All the Restaurant they send the delivery guys on time according to the distance...if they didn,t reached on time that means some prob.like Trafic or Rain even though ..they used to apologize d but I don,t think so the delivery guy will punch you in ur doorstep. ..pls speak something relevent don,t blame him unnecessary
DP D.11 hours
In India, a Woman is always innocent until proven guilty, and a Man is always guilty until proven innocent.
AbdulHabeebur R.12 hours
I request to Zomoto Management that plz do not remove him from his duties.. I personally feel that this lady is lying, obviously there are some challenges while delivering food on time. Being a Human need to understand it.and more over you can not ask the food for free. This shows your behaviour.
Albert G.13 hours
Drama queen..... Very indian...... Too cheap, to seek attention at the cost of some executive level worker.
Devanshu R.13 hours
The thing is she wanted it for free. If she had have given the money then no one is stupid to waste time and hit customer. Just she is crying doesn't mean she is right and we will support.
Dharmendra K.15 hours
Jo bhe kese ke under kaam karta hai vo eshi harkat nhi kar skta q ke use ptaa hota hai ke uski job ja skti hai,dusri baat punch lgne se blood naak ke ander se neklega upar se nhi
Mahek S.15 hours
I the guy
Revanth15 hours
Now how is saying lie we don't know ???????
Siddhant K.16 hours
We all can do one thing that request to Zomato to get back on job that delivery boy. Till he did not joining the work again no food orders from Zomato.
Arush T.16 hours
Bangalore police is great..but I am scoking ...bcsx 5 months ago 7 people's killing 1 police fire brigade member in kanchan pur Tripura,india ..here police can't arrest for criminal...I say why........
Crystal T.18 hours
Bitch sympathy seeker
Priyanka B.19 hours
Punch can't lead to a cut...she is lying..she is crying to increase her supporters..
Alisson N.21 hours
Who the fook is that girl looking fake
Sharath S.a day
NATAKA hadabeda papa guduga
Aanchal G.a day
SHE is THE Witcher 2😂
Jesse J.a day
I lik to support my zomato brother.
Çhàñdù Ø.a day
Sathavane koncham let thinte Zomato antene vallaku chala ibbandhiga Delevary untadhi 15 minutes let ga thinte nee panam povuna