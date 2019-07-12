The Ugly Secret Of The Global Cosmetics Industry

These poor children from India’s remote villages pay a very heavy price to make your lipstick shine.
378 comments
Pallavi S.09/14/2019 05:35
😢😢😢😢😢
Prafulla K.09/06/2019 00:46
Realy very touching n see it with open eyes
বিবেক শ.08/27/2019 09:10
a2 sua
Wun K.08/27/2019 00:28
Luz Peresores hinay hinayi inyo makeup kay luoy ayo the kids
Rimi B.08/24/2019 10:51
Why parents of these villages does not rebel!
Shivangini C.08/24/2019 09:16
Mica
Gayatri F.08/22/2019 13:17
Child labour in itself is forbidden and here there are additional hazards and possible death. Hope the Administrators, law makers and people in power wake up and take a serious note.
Indu S.08/21/2019 11:26
It’s really disturbing to know that children are still exploited in such ways and government is mum about it. This has to stop at the earliest.
Swamy S.08/20/2019 02:01
Super
Surabhi M.08/18/2019 15:06
dekh tera mica
Mercy M.08/15/2019 04:04
So sad yrr jharkhand are also include
Poonam A.08/14/2019 15:16
So sad! These kids deserve school and not mines. Awareness programme must be organised for birth control in these areas.
Amrendra K.08/14/2019 12:37
बहुत दुखद है
Inayah M.08/14/2019 04:34
🥺
Reethu S.08/14/2019 04:29
😔
Soumitra N.08/13/2019 03:31
Pathetic...
Saloni G.08/13/2019 00:09
Tsk tsk
Balaji R.08/12/2019 10:31
If u say children then way u not say police or higher official officer
Inaya A.08/11/2019 19:27
Than education I wish government give first preference to food, I mean atleast they would provide free rice and dal..
Payal D.08/11/2019 07:39
Not only this Victoria's secret also has dark secret. Most of the precision works are done from India and child labour are assigned to do that. They are not paid properly nor they have a proper hygienic place where they work. Have seen this in a discovery channel documentary.