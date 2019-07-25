The Villages Where Girls Stopped Being Born

During three months, not a single girl born. Is female foeticide taking place in these Uttarakhand villages?
117 comments
キヤテイ シ.08/20/2019 08:11
Can't believe it also happens in UK -_-
Geetanjali B.08/20/2019 01:57
So sad
Mandeep K.08/18/2019 11:04
you are probably a privileged person to not point out the patriarchal masculine casteism (extreme casteist hindutva) and just blame Regionalism for all problems. People are not idiots, you will find a plenty of caste supremacist privileged people giving distractive, coward answers. They do everything for a selfish reason. What we see here is an upper caste woman from a dominant community hiding the cause of problem, that is imperial ethnocentricism. It is mostly the landlord castes which usually kill girls so as to not let the land go into hands of girls because it makes them weak in society. Its a normal thing for landlord upper castes to strangulate and murder every girl child in order to save lands.
Mandeep K.08/18/2019 10:55
Govt itni haraami hai...kabhi bhi gender census record ya caste census report disclose hi nahi karegi...kyuki sab kuch planned hai. Pehle sab observe or record karo..phir problem create karo..or phir readymade solutions de ke political game jeet jao. Ye hai haraami kutton ki asliyat. This is called Hegelian Dialectics.
ঈপ্সিত স.08/17/2019 18:54
Don't give your daughter's to those villagers .. see how their boys survive without woman..
Vinay D.08/17/2019 07:14
It was a false report , the gram panchayats had not surveyed the whole region.
Banti B.08/16/2019 13:44
We should raise our voice
Papiya S.08/16/2019 08:30
I want girl child..and god gifted me a cute little girl..proud mom💖
Suman S.08/15/2019 22:35
I see it in a different way....One evil practice will destroy the other for sure.... In near Future female feticide will crush Dowry system Coz it will be the other way ,to find a Bride , Groom have to give Dowry.... Everything comes down to simple logic of Demand and Supply....May be that time Female Feticide will come to an end... Changing the mentality of people that Girl is an asset not a burden😇😇😇
Shubhangi S.08/15/2019 11:18
Shame on such people
Prajwal K.08/15/2019 11:02
Maa ka bhosada in logo ki
Sirajul H.08/14/2019 14:36
These people inturn want to import kashmiri girls for marriage after killing female foetuses in mothers'womb.
Joseph G.08/14/2019 10:29
This is why India was voted as the no 1. Unsafe country in the world for women. .
Shilpa H.08/14/2019 07:06
Stop sending girls to in laws home...dats d reason Indians don't want girls.. As dey won't be der to take care of her parents in old age.. N dowry.. Time for change..... Matriarch shud be practised......
Pallavi K.08/14/2019 07:02
Shame on parents who kill their own child
Jaya G.08/12/2019 11:30
Mad people with poor mentality,.
Sahithya S.08/12/2019 05:25
So then We Can See The Trend is Going To Change...The Future Generation Grooms will Give Dowries To Brides Families And Get Respected Wives.. The Same Happens To The Male Fetus In Future.
John F.08/12/2019 03:56
Female Pro Abortion Rights Supporters this is what you get when you try to break the laws of nature . Some perverted men will change it their own advantage . It's best to leave natural process to itself don't meddel with the laws of nature.
Mohit K.08/11/2019 22:21
Uttarakhand is known for it's women empowerment in north india .in older days When in whole India girls was restricted to go to school , then in uttarakhand girls were given right for atleast primary education . In whole India there was dowry system but in uttarakhand there was not a dowry . I use to heard these from my grandma who is belong from garuhal . Pahadis just forgot what they are . Now just following up the punjabis and U.P Tradition
Sana S.08/11/2019 14:45
I'm very proud and lucky that I born in northeast❤❤❤❤❤