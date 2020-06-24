back

The Voice Behind The Covid-19 Caller Tune

She tells you about the coronavirus every time you make a phone call. Now meet her. This is what she looks like.

06/17/2020 5:27 AMupdated: 06/17/2020 7:08 AM
43 comments

  • Anmol J.
    06/24/2020 13:42

    dekhle bhai kameeni ka chehra

  • Moncy B.
    06/22/2020 23:18

    Found her🙉🤯

  • Syed M.
    06/21/2020 18:25

    she is the one ... check it out

  • Kyabo L.
    06/19/2020 03:08

    We don't need your pill anymore, keep it with you... Whether or not someone is infected with corona , but someday someone's phone will definitely break, because of your voice.. Though you have lovely voice

  • Prasad D.
    06/18/2020 06:09

    aplyala rogashi ladaicha ahe rogyashi nahi 😂

  • Ananya K.
    06/17/2020 19:49

    But who used to cough earlier in caller tunes in March??

  • Anshuman T.
    06/17/2020 17:28

    So didi ji is the one who makes me throw my phone whenever I try calling anyone 😂😂

  • Sneha K.
    06/17/2020 17:24

    Please remove it's ringtone its so annoying😔

  • Archit C.
    06/17/2020 16:42

    lo Bhai ,yehi hai vo Punjabi vali

  • Angela A.
    06/17/2020 16:33

    I really appreciate you

  • Ahmed A.
    06/17/2020 16:15

    But not in south

  • Santa K.
    06/17/2020 12:33

    Wonderful voice.

  • Bikash D.
    06/17/2020 09:21

    Press # and skip it 😒

  • Shiva P.
    06/17/2020 09:11

    Areyy thats nice but,,, ab ye bhi bta do vo khasta kon hai renchooo😀😀

  • Sunny R.
    06/17/2020 08:54

    Thanks for this information 👍

  • Amarpreet S.
    06/17/2020 08:45

    Punjabi are number 1 in everything in India including the annoying voice over while making calls lol.

  • Priyanka P.
    06/17/2020 08:38

    thanks

  • Kimi C.
    06/17/2020 08:29

    😂♥️

  • Jayati S.
    06/17/2020 07:35

    👍👍👍👍

  • Akshata C.
    06/17/2020 07:28

    humare din!!!