The Voice Behind The Covid-19 Caller Tune

Anmol J.06/24/2020 13:42
dekhle bhai kameeni ka chehra
Moncy B.06/22/2020 23:18
Found her🙉🤯
Syed M.06/21/2020 18:25
she is the one ... check it out
Kyabo L.06/19/2020 03:08
We don't need your pill anymore, keep it with you... Whether or not someone is infected with corona , but someday someone's phone will definitely break, because of your voice.. Though you have lovely voice
Prasad D.06/18/2020 06:09
aplyala rogashi ladaicha ahe rogyashi nahi 😂
Ananya K.06/17/2020 19:49
But who used to cough earlier in caller tunes in March??
Anshuman T.06/17/2020 17:28
So didi ji is the one who makes me throw my phone whenever I try calling anyone 😂😂
Sneha K.06/17/2020 17:24
Please remove it's ringtone its so annoying😔
Archit C.06/17/2020 16:42
lo Bhai ,yehi hai vo Punjabi vali
Angela A.06/17/2020 16:33
I really appreciate you
Ahmed A.06/17/2020 16:15
But not in south
Santa K.06/17/2020 12:33
Wonderful voice.
Bikash D.06/17/2020 09:21
Press # and skip it 😒
Shiva P.06/17/2020 09:11
Areyy thats nice but,,, ab ye bhi bta do vo khasta kon hai renchooo😀😀
Sunny R.06/17/2020 08:54
Thanks for this information 👍
Amarpreet S.06/17/2020 08:45
Punjabi are number 1 in everything in India including the annoying voice over while making calls lol.
Priyanka P.06/17/2020 08:38
thanks
Kimi C.06/17/2020 08:29
😂♥️
Jayati S.06/17/2020 07:35
👍👍👍👍
Akshata C.06/17/2020 07:28
humare din!!!