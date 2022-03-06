back

The woman behind Amritsar's giant parathas

Meet the woman overcoming life's big challenges one giant paratha at a time. 📹 Swad Official

06/03/2022 2:57 PM
  • 79.2K
  • 16

16 comments

  • Pralhad P.
    12 hours

    Congratulations 🙏

  • Lingam C.
    2 days

    When you making

  • Mahendra H.
    2 days

    , I want this

  • Satyadeo T.
    2 days

    we have much larger in Trinidad and Tobago

  • Merzy M.
    2 days

    Bless you

  • Deepak M.
    2 days

    Great mother. Keep up the spirit in you. One salute to you..

  • Shailesh D.
    2 days

    Great, but feel sad when they think after getting the girls married off its over. Yes, the responsibility may be off her hands. But does not guarantee betterment for her daughter.

  • Brut India
    3 days

    Listen to her here as she talks about her story: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4DAa6IrRPrg

  • Arpita B.
    3 days

    Dekho 😋

  • Sonia D.
    3 days

    Her sheer willpower and determination along with constant endeavour is the reason behind her success. As mentioned earlier even I would like to know her address and hope to see her once. Kudos to her 👏👏

  • Sonia T.
    3 days

    More Strength and Power to this Courageous Woman

  • Lesly C.
    3 days

    Amazing will and determination to beat all odds and be successful. 👏👏👏🙏

  • Varun S.
    3 days

    Where is exact address of her in amritsar? I would like to suggest it to my frdz,family and will try myself as well once I will be in amritsar.👍👍

  • Ashwini R.
    3 days

    More power to her 👏

  • Bacha T.
    3 days

    Strong lady and wish her all success

  • Amardeep K.
    3 days

    Nyc

