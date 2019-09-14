back
The Woman Who Fights Fire
She is India's first woman firefighter. But before Harshini Khanekar could start dousing fires, she had to find admission in an all-men’s college. She spoke to Brut India about the roadblocks in her inspiring journey. 👩🚒
09/14/2019 8:57 AM
22 comments
Sekar M.10/08/2019 14:25
Great... congratulation..
Mustafa S.10/06/2019 14:28
Yes
Nitesh M.09/27/2019 16:53
Good job
Mayur G.09/27/2019 03:06
Proud of you
Rajesh S.09/25/2019 20:47
Saute hai aapko jai hind
Newton A.09/25/2019 08:14
Best job
Ashwin B.09/19/2019 10:54
Tatdine amhas Bharat Deshahe Kore watan dya amhi Tumhas Janhav Dhotar ghalun lal tika kapalavar lavun Kali topi ghalun akshada dokyavar takun watan patavar tevun girvun deto ani mohara Marun deto hi amchi ishwar charani namra vinati ahe pl
Ashwin B.09/19/2019 10:53
Congrugalation Saheb
Philip C.09/17/2019 02:04
Keep up the good work mam!
Snehal P.09/16/2019 19:03
She rocks as always ❤
Brut India09/16/2019 05:19
Meet India's first and only woman commando trainer:
Kalpana K.09/14/2019 17:04
Yes, I have heard her interview on radio as well. Very inspiring work indeed!!
Geeta N.09/14/2019 13:06
Great
Bede V.09/14/2019 11:15
Keep it up
Alka D.09/14/2019 11:01
Great.. Congratulations
Suraj C.09/14/2019 10:55
But its really job for men i appreciate ur bravery but smtym it takes more then courage to be men mam
Amit S.09/14/2019 10:18
Great Courage Mam
Nitu S.09/14/2019 09:57
Great
Nataraj B.09/14/2019 09:33
The women who always ignite fire Have decided to extinguish Good news !!!
Saroginithevi S.09/14/2019 09:31
Congratulations you are great