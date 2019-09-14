back

The Woman Who Fights Fire

She is India's first woman firefighter. But before Harshini Khanekar could start dousing fires, she had to find admission in an all-men’s college. She spoke to Brut India about the roadblocks in her inspiring journey. 👩‍🚒

22 comments

  • Sekar M.
    10/08/2019 14:25

    Great... congratulation..

  • Mustafa S.
    10/06/2019 14:28

    Yes

  • Nitesh M.
    09/27/2019 16:53

    Good job

  • Mayur G.
    09/27/2019 03:06

    Proud of you

  • Rajesh S.
    09/25/2019 20:47

    Saute hai aapko jai hind

  • Newton A.
    09/25/2019 08:14

    Best job

  • Ashwin B.
    09/19/2019 10:54

    Tatdine amhas Bharat Deshahe Kore watan dya amhi Tumhas Janhav Dhotar ghalun lal tika kapalavar lavun Kali topi ghalun akshada dokyavar takun watan patavar tevun girvun deto ani mohara Marun deto hi amchi ishwar charani namra vinati ahe pl

  • Ashwin B.
    09/19/2019 10:53

    Congrugalation Saheb

  • Philip C.
    09/17/2019 02:04

    Keep up the good work mam!

  • Snehal P.
    09/16/2019 19:03

    She rocks as always ❤

  • Brut India
    09/16/2019 05:19

    Meet India's first and only woman commando trainer:

  • Kalpana K.
    09/14/2019 17:04

    Yes, I have heard her interview on radio as well. Very inspiring work indeed!!

  • Geeta N.
    09/14/2019 13:06

    Great

  • Bede V.
    09/14/2019 11:15

    Keep it up

  • Alka D.
    09/14/2019 11:01

    Great.. Congratulations

  • Suraj C.
    09/14/2019 10:55

    But its really job for men i appreciate ur bravery but smtym it takes more then courage to be men mam

  • Amit S.
    09/14/2019 10:18

    Great Courage Mam

  • Nitu S.
    09/14/2019 09:57

    Great

  • Nataraj B.
    09/14/2019 09:33

    The women who always ignite fire Have decided to extinguish Good news !!!

  • Saroginithevi S.
    09/14/2019 09:31

    Congratulations you are great