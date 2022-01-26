back
The Woman Who Won One Crore Rupees
A tragic road accident took away her vision at 16. But this school teacher fought against the odds to win big on Kaun Banega Crorepati. 💰 🎥: Himani Bundela KBC13 winner
25/01/2022 4:27 PMupdated: 26/01/2022 11:48 PM
Kiran S.2 days
Agra ki best beti
Dorjee D.3 days
She is definitely talented girl and of courses she will win bcoz she is talented but this lambu what he is nothing act sharuk khan the great hero is mush better than this belarary Amitabh fuck
Nagma P.3 days
Salute
Virender S.3 days
Hum toh nhi janta hai
Vanitha I.3 days
Great inspiration, God bless !
Brut India3 days
Hervé F.3 days
What a strong, determined and inspiring woman 💪🏾👏🏽
Susan H.4 days
M S.4 days
Strongly rised women 🤜