back

The Woman Who Won One Crore Rupees

A tragic road accident took away her vision at 16. But this school teacher fought against the odds to win big on Kaun Banega Crorepati. 💰 🎥: Himani Bundela KBC13 winner

25/01/2022 4:27 PMupdated: 26/01/2022 11:48 PM
  • 81.3K
  • 10

Changing India

  1. 4:13

    The Woman Who Won One Crore Rupees

  2. 1:42

    Farmer Denied Car, Brings Rs. 10 Lakh To The Showroom

  3. 3:22

    The Story Of A Lost Wallet In India

  4. 4:32

    When An Indian Historian Lashed Out At The West

  5. 1:53

    Lakshya Sen: The Badminton Wonder Boy

  6. 4:00

    An Acid Attack Didn’t Scar Her Dreams

10 comments

  • Kiran S.
    2 days

    Agra ki best beti

  • Kiran S.
    2 days

    Agra ki best beti

  • Dorjee D.
    3 days

    She is definitely talented girl and of courses she will win bcoz she is talented but this lambu what he is nothing act sharuk khan the great hero is mush better than this belarary Amitabh fuck

  • Nagma P.
    3 days

    Salute

  • Virender S.
    3 days

    Hum toh nhi janta hai

  • Vanitha I.
    3 days

    Great inspiration, God bless !

  • Brut India
    3 days

    This man became the first to win Rs. 5 core on KBC. Here's what he's up to now: https://fb.watch/aO6EUNHT4o/

  • Hervé F.
    3 days

    What a strong, determined and inspiring woman 💪🏾👏🏽

  • Susan H.
    4 days

    Till date Mr has been a great inspiration to I and my family. For a start I deposited $2,000 and after 1 weeks I got $20,000 return. His accuracy and reliability can not be compromised contact him below 👇👇 Remal FX Woodward

  • M S.
    4 days

    Strongly rised women 🤜

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.