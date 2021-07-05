back
The Women Soldiers Guarding Kashmir Valley
They man the barracks, check for smuggled goods, and go on search operations. Meet the women soldiers in the Kashmir Valley.
05/07/2021 3:12 PM
64 comments
Ila M.9 hours
I salute these brave women.
Boktiba J.17 hours
Wish them all the best!! But it's gonna be tough one !!
Nitheesh M.19 hours
🙏🙏🙏
Muhammed B.20 hours
Only terrorist in Kashmir is Indian army
Kamala B.21 hours
Bravo Salute for the women
Para A.a day
They should wash dishes in their homes, army women cant even walk and they will protect us, first protect yourselves from china in galwan valley, cowards
Ishaq K.a day
Soon they will face afghan Taliban in Kashmir 😂
راجا ح.a day
sahi chi photowa wotwa yewan tulne 😂
Furkaan S.a day
Stop terror in Kashmir Go India Go Back.
Karun M.a day
ACCORDING TO PEACEFULL RELIGION WOMEN ONLY USED for ..... THEY R THE ONE GOT LAUGHING EMOJIS THEIRS MOTHERS feel shy to lift the head infront of sons
Avik S.a day
All the Paks, Chinastanis and Jihadis be like : 😭😠😡The Indian army is killing our terrorist brothers. Indians be like : Take that 🐖🐖🐖
Arkaprabha C.a day
Bloody Muslims are reacting Haha. Don't do it niggas. It's a haram.
Ette G.a day
No idea why women are always compare with man? Why
Rizwan R.a day
Mard Kam Pad Gaye 😂
Ehmmad S.a day
They are here to suppress our women section...nothing more
M T.a day
Women terrorists in Kashmir Valley,lol a little correction.
Muhammad F.a day
Arey baba hum bohat dar gaye..
Manwang L.a day
Salute to all brave sisters. But why so much laughing emojis 🤦 n negative comments...pls people come out fm yr prehistoric mentality.
Rahul C.a day
Why not
Pallav S.a day
🔥🚩🚩🚩🔥