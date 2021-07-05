back

The Women Soldiers Guarding Kashmir Valley

They man the barracks, check for smuggled goods, and go on search operations. Meet the women soldiers in the Kashmir Valley.

05/07/2021 3:12 PM
  • 58.8K
  • 68

And even more

  1. 1:48

    The Women Soldiers Guarding Kashmir Valley

  2. 2:08

    Army Rescues Child From 180-ft Borewell

  3. 1:55

    When Drones Turn Dangerous

  4. 1:53

    When The Police Nabbed An LeT Commander

  5. 6:19

    The Soldier Who Cut Off His Leg With A Kukri

  6. 2:02

    ITBP Jawans Perform Yoga On Snow-Clad Mountains

64 comments

  • Ila M.
    9 hours

    I salute these brave women.

  • Boktiba J.
    17 hours

    Wish them all the best!! But it's gonna be tough one !!

  • Nitheesh M.
    19 hours

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Muhammed B.
    20 hours

    Only terrorist in Kashmir is Indian army

  • Kamala B.
    21 hours

    Bravo Salute for the women

  • Para A.
    a day

    They should wash dishes in their homes, army women cant even walk and they will protect us, first protect yourselves from china in galwan valley, cowards

  • Ishaq K.
    a day

    Soon they will face afghan Taliban in Kashmir 😂

  • راجا ح.
    a day

    sahi chi photowa wotwa yewan tulne 😂

  • Furkaan S.
    a day

    Stop terror in Kashmir Go India Go Back.

  • Karun M.
    a day

    ACCORDING TO PEACEFULL RELIGION WOMEN ONLY USED for ..... THEY R THE ONE GOT LAUGHING EMOJIS THEIRS MOTHERS feel shy to lift the head infront of sons

  • Avik S.
    a day

    All the Paks, Chinastanis and Jihadis be like : 😭😠😡The Indian army is killing our terrorist brothers. Indians be like : Take that 🐖🐖🐖

  • Arkaprabha C.
    a day

    Bloody Muslims are reacting Haha. Don't do it niggas. It's a haram.

  • Ette G.
    a day

    No idea why women are always compare with man? Why

  • Rizwan R.
    a day

    Mard Kam Pad Gaye 😂

  • Ehmmad S.
    a day

    They are here to suppress our women section...nothing more

  • M T.
    a day

    Women terrorists in Kashmir Valley,lol a little correction.

  • Muhammad F.
    a day

    Arey baba hum bohat dar gaye..

  • Manwang L.
    a day

    Salute to all brave sisters. But why so much laughing emojis 🤦 n negative comments...pls people come out fm yr prehistoric mentality.

  • Rahul C.
    a day

    Why not

  • Pallav S.
    a day

    🔥🚩🚩🚩🔥