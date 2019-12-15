back

The World's Smallest Jeep

This mechanic from Punjab has built the perfect solution to zip through traffic jams. 👏👏👏

12/15/2019 6:57 AMupdated: 01/15/2020 3:03 PM
  • 510.7k
  • 51

And even more

  1. Ratan Tata Lauds India’s “Visionary” Government

  2. The World's Smallest Jeep

  3. Coming To A Drink Near You: Jute Straws

  4. The Curious Case Of Two Men, One Bank Account

  5. Can Plastic Be Used To Make Houses?

  6. Air Conditioned Helmets Are Here!

41 comments

  • Anurag B.
    4 days

    👍👍

  • Rupinder M.
    01/06/2020 21:52

    ਬੁੱਲਟ ਮੋਟਰ ਸਾਇਕਲ ਦਾ ਮਾਹਰ ਦੂਰ ਦੂਰ ਤੱਕ ਗੱਲਾ ਹੁੰਦੀਆ ਸੀ ਕੰਮ ਛੱਡਕੇ ਚੰਗਾ ਨੀ ਕਿੱਤਾ !

  • Shiva N.
    01/04/2020 07:09

    Send address and contact details sir

  • Sukhwinder S.
    01/02/2020 08:13

    Aw

  • Rahul P.
    01/01/2020 17:20

    Supar

  • Hardeep G.
    01/01/2020 16:59

    Distt. Mansa Punjab

  • Amit R.
    01/01/2020 13:26

    Nice

  • Rajput K.
    12/29/2019 16:59

    Supar

  • Mo A.
    12/29/2019 11:48

    wah singh sahab wah

  • Gogaraj B.
    12/28/2019 11:44

    कहाँ पर मिलती है

  • Jitender K.
    12/28/2019 08:25

    sardar g the real hèro nice medal hona chaye

  • Satvinderpal K.
    12/27/2019 13:43

    Good luck ji

  • Ravi L.
    12/27/2019 07:56

    Veri good bahut badhiya

  • Thamas J.
    12/27/2019 04:08

    Perfect but during raining season?

  • Shankar N.
    12/24/2019 06:41

    Awesome

  • Likith L.
    12/21/2019 10:21

    CD. V. Bbo

  • Neeraj N.
    12/20/2019 15:58

    Aap ji great

  • Vikrant A.
    12/18/2019 04:29

    Where is no. plate

  • Manjunath C.
    12/17/2019 17:05

    Super

  • Dipankar D.
    12/17/2019 15:10

    Sardars r always innovative