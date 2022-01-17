back

There's Trouble In Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary

“The blackberry trees have rotten away.” From Tamil Nadu, a story of toxic waste clogging a lake that feeds the country’s oldest bird sanctuary… But how many have heard about the crisis in Vedanthangal?

16/01/2022 4:27 PMupdated: 24/01/2022 5:37 AM
  • 12.1K
  • 2

And even more

  1. 4:13

    The Woman Who Won One Crore Rupees

  2. 3:22

    The Story Of A Lost Wallet In India

  3. 4:32

    When An Indian Historian Lashed Out At The West

  4. 1:53

    Lakshya Sen: The Badminton Wonder Boy

  5. 4:39

    There's Trouble In Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary

  6. 4:00

    An Acid Attack Didn’t Scar Her Dreams

2 comments

  • Raveendran P.
    17/01/2022 15:12

    Thamil Nadu should order relocation of sun Pharma company which pollute the watre bodies near by their factory as there are abundant of land available in Tamil Nadu to relocate the company which is only interested in profit making at the cost of environment and people.

  • Brut India
    17/01/2022 08:44

    The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has decided to withdraw a controversial proposal that sought to reduce the core area of the sanctuary. More here: https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/vedanthangal-bird-sanctuary-proposal-tamil-nadu-forest-department-7677362/

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.