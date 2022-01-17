back
There's Trouble In Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary
“The blackberry trees have rotten away.” From Tamil Nadu, a story of toxic waste clogging a lake that feeds the country’s oldest bird sanctuary… But how many have heard about the crisis in Vedanthangal?
Raveendran P.17/01/2022 15:12
Thamil Nadu should order relocation of sun Pharma company which pollute the watre bodies near by their factory as there are abundant of land available in Tamil Nadu to relocate the company which is only interested in profit making at the cost of environment and people.
Brut India17/01/2022 08:44
The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has decided to withdraw a controversial proposal that sought to reduce the core area of the sanctuary. More here: https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/chennai/vedanthangal-bird-sanctuary-proposal-tamil-nadu-forest-department-7677362/