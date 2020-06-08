back
These Are The Virtual Classrooms Of Kerala
Even in e-learning and adjusting to the new normal, Kerala seems to be acting faster than the rest of India.
06/06/2020 6:57 AMupdated: 06/08/2020 8:27 AM
45 comments
Diganta G.2 days
This was started long before in many other states. 😅 it's good but stating such information without background check is wrong.
Amaan A.2 days
Kerala ..gr8 initiative
Tenz B.3 days
👌👌👏👏👏
Ta S.3 days
Ofcourse it's Kerala not the hindutava Gujrat model
Rijo G.4 days
Yet again in Kerala
Brut India4 days
Deputy chief minister and eduction minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia writes about how this pause could be a chance to reform India's schools: https://www.hindustantimes.com/analysis/covid-19-a-historic-opportunity-to-redefine-the-indian-school-system/story-isXZ8YoTqrPAxR1TPE1jYK.html
Nitin P.4 days
This is going on from many years.. What's new...
Agnelo D.5 days
Most of the schools will closed
Angel M.5 days
Happening in Chennai as well :)
Sankar R.5 days
Useless Journalism, West Bengal also started wel before n news channels. Don't support idiot communist
Sadhana I.5 days
Very good initiative
Sachin A.5 days
I appreciate the Kerala govt is getting highlighted..kudos to the work...But dear BrutIndia...even other states have started it longtime back...various universities have taken this initiative long time ago...via zoom app sessions are held...some are conducting through their own website portal...in Assam Recorded sessions are being televised in DD regional channel..almost all DD regional channels are covering the session long time back but now the sessions have increased...I am happy for Kerala, but my question is why are you not potraying entire india, why only one part? Isn't unfair? Thousands n lakhs of people watch this video..please share proper contents... entertain humble gestures...once again
Ashwani G.5 days
Dekh tumhare Kerala ke padhe likhe log 300 hathi maar chuke hai sadak par cow ko katte hai aise toh kisi bhi satet me nahi hota
Rushi H.5 days
Proud of kerala..
Rahul B.5 days
So what is new in this? Many state run television do this, and doing it for more than a decade now. DD Gyan also does the same, In West Bengal it started in April only, along with many other states. Hope Brut is not aware of those initiatives. 😂
Sanjeev W.5 days
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=169089901305603&id=114417816772812(please do share and comment to stop discrimination facing by several migrant workers who are returning to their homes due to covid 19 visiting the main Page's post) If you are a true Indian then.... Jai Hind🇮🇳
VI A.6 days
🤣🤣😂😂
Ashish M.6 days
And in killing of animals too
Navin K.6 days
Awesome Kudos
P.s. H.6 days
Truly commendable!!