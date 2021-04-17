back
These Dog Collars Could Save Humans Too
His friend lost his life in an accident caused by a dog. So, Chaitanya Gundluri decided to put an end to such accidents with Collar Up.
17/04/2021 6:57 AM
- 42K
- 636
- 26
And even more
- 2:44
25 comments
Prithu S.6 hours
humanity exists
Jay P.10 hours
Very old concept
Arushi M.17 hours
Collars can get stolen, dogs can themselves open up the collars. Please use your funds for neutering instead 🙏🏻
Nihar R.19 hours
What a wonderful job you are doing, my sincerest gratitude, and best wishes for more growth and prosperity to your organisation. May be one Day, they won't need the collar anymore, may be one day, every stray dogs will be adopted and get a permanent loving home. I feed around 10 strays everyday, and it really hurts to see their suffering. Thank you so much for taking up this wonderful responsibility. 🙏👏👏👏
Kathleen P.a day
I have
Sundar P.a day
Awesome Bro. So proud of you...
Aparajita A.2 days
Well done bro.
Divyesh M.2 days
DOG LOVER
Mayura S.2 days
I think you can fix the permanent collar which can be fixed with strong staple. If they remove it which will be of no use
Seeta P.2 days
You are so awesome
Janice M.2 days
This is a wonderful idea and I commend you for it. However many people in your country do not feel the same way that you do about animals. And it is unfortunate. I’m not surprised they remove the collars and probably there are some that even ignore the collar and run the dog down anyway because they do not want so many dogs in India. Sad
Vinay K.3 days
దేవుడివి సామి
Rajesh S.3 days
Good afternoon sir
Prajwal S.3 days
Great initiative 👏👏👏👏
Tushar P.3 days
wowwwwww Great initiative!!! 😘😘
Chaitanya G.3 days
Thank you @Brut India for bringing our sincere efforts into the limelight Guys, you can reach us here Facebook - Instagram https://www.Instagram.com/collarupngo/ Website - www.collarup.in
Hervé F.3 days
Good initiative Congratulations to him 👏🏽
Suman U.3 days
Very nice initiative
Ranjan D.3 days
How do we get in touch with him. Can we request he make cat collars too, as cats get run over as much if not more than dogs.
Shwetank S.3 days
Ye bhi insaan chori kar lete hai