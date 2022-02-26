back

These Indian students are stuck in Ukraine

Over 500 Indians evacuated so far. Indian students stranded in Kharkiv, Ukraine await their turn in a rapidly changing environment.

26/02/2022 10:29 AM
  • 233

223 comments

  • Eric L.
    3 hours

    What is the Indian government doing to help these poor students???🤔🤔🤔

  • Aariah N.
    3 hours

    My prayers goes out to God for these students , especially Ukraine and it’s people , why is anyone not interfering ? For example other countries to stop this war ????

  • Mira H.
    3 hours

    Am pretty upset the way our people are being treated. Looks like the Indian and minority people have become the refugee. having there own country to go. Am worried about the safety prayers for my people.

  • Ashwin S.
    5 hours

    Advertisements fill this video.. Shameful...

  • Arul A.
    5 hours

    So wt. Better serve for Ukraine.. Wt kind of people ur. Wen india cheated u and got offer and life from Ukraine. Now u escape from Ukraine... Ohhh so ashame on u

  • Sushma V.
    6 hours

    Modi what u doing or just busy in elections

  • KR K.
    6 hours

    All the presidents of different countries told their peoples to return early but they continued to stay and I feel pity for them

  • Dechen T.
    6 hours

    🥲

  • Lra K.
    7 hours

    Indian students why don't you went home,last year on the month of December,the 2 country are going to have war,they post in lots of newspaper they give you a warning,on this year on the month of January,Russian soldiers are coming with tank from other countries we know,....You have a chance to went home in your country.....But we will pray for you,...To have peace between Russia and ukrians....🙏🙏🙏

  • Kafia A.
    8 hours

    COVID k waqt Mumbai se Bihar jane k liye road pr log roo rahe the tadap rahe the tb bhi yeh khamosh the ab foreign mei jab Indians hai tb bhi yeh khamosh hai I feel really bad for them but definitely I’ll pray for them 👍

  • Kezang P.
    9 hours

    God bless you...

  • Sankar S.
    10 hours

    Maro behanchod jab waha se gaali dete the India ko aur desh ke sanmaniya neta o ko , ab bulao apne un hiteshio ko

  • Sanjeevani K.
    11 hours

    Please do something to get them back in India safe and sound

  • Namrata N.
    13 hours

    Din me hi nikal jaye rat ko hi hamla jyada hota he apne satha sugar chocolate rakhe or do teen shirt pents pahen le salamat vapas aa jaye jyada saman satha me na le pl 🙏

  • Chriztopher S.
    13 hours

    Please bring back only *Hindu students* cuz that's what it means to be an Indian right now.. and to those students please check if your neighbour students are Muslims or Christians. Anyway there's not much difference for them here considering 60-80% how they are treated

  • Sonal R.
    13 hours

    Aur jao bahar..fir problem hoti hai toh India yaad aata hai...!! Wahi raho..don't come back..!!

  • Nari P.
    13 hours

    God be with you 🙏❤️❤️❤️

  • Shikha A.
    13 hours

    Many students and it's not a easy job for any Govt wait for your chance and don't expect five start treatment, you live their so you know the situation.. may time warned for evacuation but....you ignore it .

  • Haleem N.
    14 hours

    Then one of your Indian social media channels said,all Indians number in thousands evacuated...Either you are lying or they were lying...

  • Ranjini L.
    14 hours

    Hate ads in videos 😡😡

