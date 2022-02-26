back
These Indian students are stuck in Ukraine
Over 500 Indians evacuated so far. Indian students stranded in Kharkiv, Ukraine await their turn in a rapidly changing environment.
26/02/2022 10:29 AM
- 323.9K
- 2.8K
- 233
223 comments
Eric L.3 hours
What is the Indian government doing to help these poor students???🤔🤔🤔
Aariah N.3 hours
My prayers goes out to God for these students , especially Ukraine and it’s people , why is anyone not interfering ? For example other countries to stop this war ????
Mira H.3 hours
Am pretty upset the way our people are being treated. Looks like the Indian and minority people have become the refugee. having there own country to go. Am worried about the safety prayers for my people.
Ashwin S.5 hours
Advertisements fill this video.. Shameful...
Arul A.5 hours
So wt. Better serve for Ukraine.. Wt kind of people ur. Wen india cheated u and got offer and life from Ukraine. Now u escape from Ukraine... Ohhh so ashame on u
Sushma V.6 hours
Modi what u doing or just busy in elections
KR K.6 hours
All the presidents of different countries told their peoples to return early but they continued to stay and I feel pity for them
Dechen T.6 hours
🥲
Lra K.7 hours
Indian students why don't you went home,last year on the month of December,the 2 country are going to have war,they post in lots of newspaper they give you a warning,on this year on the month of January,Russian soldiers are coming with tank from other countries we know,....You have a chance to went home in your country.....But we will pray for you,...To have peace between Russia and ukrians....🙏🙏🙏
Kafia A.8 hours
COVID k waqt Mumbai se Bihar jane k liye road pr log roo rahe the tadap rahe the tb bhi yeh khamosh the ab foreign mei jab Indians hai tb bhi yeh khamosh hai I feel really bad for them but definitely I’ll pray for them 👍
Kezang P.9 hours
God bless you...
Sankar S.10 hours
Maro behanchod jab waha se gaali dete the India ko aur desh ke sanmaniya neta o ko , ab bulao apne un hiteshio ko
Sanjeevani K.11 hours
Please do something to get them back in India safe and sound
Namrata N.13 hours
Din me hi nikal jaye rat ko hi hamla jyada hota he apne satha sugar chocolate rakhe or do teen shirt pents pahen le salamat vapas aa jaye jyada saman satha me na le pl 🙏
Chriztopher S.13 hours
Please bring back only *Hindu students* cuz that's what it means to be an Indian right now.. and to those students please check if your neighbour students are Muslims or Christians. Anyway there's not much difference for them here considering 60-80% how they are treated
Sonal R.13 hours
Aur jao bahar..fir problem hoti hai toh India yaad aata hai...!! Wahi raho..don't come back..!!
Nari P.13 hours
God be with you 🙏❤️❤️❤️
Shikha A.13 hours
Many students and it's not a easy job for any Govt wait for your chance and don't expect five start treatment, you live their so you know the situation.. may time warned for evacuation but....you ignore it .
Haleem N.14 hours
Then one of your Indian social media channels said,all Indians number in thousands evacuated...Either you are lying or they were lying...
Ranjini L.14 hours
Hate ads in videos 😡😡