These Men Support #MeToo With Their Own #WeToo

A group of kathak dancers decided to support the women's movement with an all-male performance.

12/14/2018 3:18 PM
  • Kalyan R.
    01/03/2019 04:24

    ...eta dekh please

  • Haris R.
    01/01/2019 04:01

    Cucks

  • Gayatri K.
    12/30/2018 17:25

    Kartik Jagdale i was talking about this then....

  • Ina S.
    12/29/2018 10:17

    Many Many Congratulations For unique idea

  • Chitra S.
    12/29/2018 07:09

    chk this out

  • Ragin M.
    12/28/2018 16:55

    u must watch

  • Shashwat M.
    12/27/2018 04:58

    Breaking: Male rape down 50% after this event. Who knew making men dance while women watch them was the ultimate solution?

  • Aember T.
    12/26/2018 11:32

    I thought MeToo was male inclusive.

  • Jyotsna M.
    12/22/2018 18:03

    Grammatically it should ‘us too’

  • Rangana C.
    12/20/2018 08:15

    Very innovative idea .... Strong social message for others.. Wonderful job...👏

  • Uday P.
    12/20/2018 05:01

    Ohh god not again😂😂 soon guys will start breastfeed their kids i believe

  • Pallab N.
    12/19/2018 10:26

    tdr k ekta assault kre che bolchili tora o ai WE TOO movement a jog day

  • Milan G.
    12/18/2018 22:05

    Errr is it just me, or this event actually didn't do shit for the male victims of harrasment?

  • Brut India
    12/18/2018 15:34

    This Bharatanatyam troupe also has some new ideas about who is *able* to perform.

  • Putanjani M.
    12/17/2018 16:32

    It is well said that great dancers are not great because of their technique! They are great because of their passion Congratulations Durgesh You are a star ! Keep dreaming with your feet ! God Bless

  • Brut India
    12/17/2018 13:22

    Correction: The woman quoted at end of our story is Nilam Mir, from the NGO Friends Society. Our story incorrectly identifies her as Durgesh Gangani.

  • Bidisha K.
    12/17/2018 11:40

    Congratulations ! Aisa program bar bar hona chahiye .

  • शिव श.
    12/17/2018 08:35

    Poetry tales , is not just about poetry. It's about humanising the act of art , the act of performance, the act of living life more gracefully. And here we are proud of being a part of it.

  • Jitendra G.
    12/17/2018 08:31

    Many Congratulations Team Poetry Tales for a unique idea of entertainment for boosting Women's Empowerment by Male Artists. All artists deserve compliments.

  • Poetry T.
    12/17/2018 08:05

    Thank You so much for featuring our little effort. Here we're not anti , we just want to tell everyone that there are met who says for a positive change. Thank You again!