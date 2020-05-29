back

These Migrant Workers Took A Flight Home

Considering all that’s happened with migrant workers, this sounds almost unbelievable: A group of 10 catching a flight home... ✈🏠

437 comments

  • Rao P.
    10 hours

    God bless the owner 🙏🏻

  • Shabnam H.
    11 hours

    Hats off to the employer..wish everyone learns this attitude and adopts consideration for their workers

  • Manohar N.
    a day

    JAI GANESHA GOD BLESS 2 SUCH BIG HEART OWNERS BOSSES RESPECT N GIFT OF GOD VERY NICE.

  • Deepa D.
    a day

    Wow

  • Farah S.
    2 days

    So happy to see it.....they might have never imagined sitting in an airplane❣️

  • Akhru A.
    2 days

    God bless you

  • Swetha. S.
    2 days

    https://youtu.be/adD4KiOtKTI

  • Farhan B.
    2 days

    Pehle pedal bhagayenge phir flight se bulayenge. The workers should realize their worth n demand for contracts and fair wages and provide with the temporary insurance during the contract with the daycare-education for the kids they bring with us. The people who are bringing them back in flights because they've projects to finish they've ordered to be finished and they know without workers they can't do shit. Don't appreciate them, they're the same people who left them, who didn't give a shit about them.

  • S A.
    2 days

    Good job

  • Kristina R.
    2 days

    Wow

  • Leena C.
    3 days

    God bless Him amen Hallelujah PRAISE the Lord Jesus christ

  • Bhawana B.
    3 days

    Great work

  • Joyce D.
    3 days

    bless the employer !

  • Neelam S.
    3 days

    God bless his family. No less than Ratan Tata

  • Priyanshu P.
    3 days

    Humanity still alive

  • Suraj P.
    3 days

    Really the owners didn't helped their workers in LOCKDOWN they have stock of money n didn't want to help

  • Devraj S.
    4 days

    Salute boss

  • Renuka S.
    4 days

    Appreciate

  • Esther J.
    4 days

    Thank you sir . You are a very understanding and KIND man. They will surely remember your kind act and REMAIN LOYAL go you.

  • Ranjeeta C.
    4 days

    Heads of 🙏