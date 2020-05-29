back
These Migrant Workers Took A Flight Home
Considering all that’s happened with migrant workers, this sounds almost unbelievable: A group of 10 catching a flight home... ✈🏠
05/29/2020 11:41 AM
- 588.8k
- 16.2k
- 504
And even more
- 1:59
Esta familia construyó su casa alrededor de un árbol 😲
- 3:45
La sordera no impide a estos jóvenes a bailar
- 2:42
Así se logra la paz, según los jóvenes
- 2:16
Limpiando el Himalaya para mantenerlo lleno de vida
- 1:25
La mejor mamá del mundo narra futbol para su hijo ciego y autista ❤️
- 2:26
El muralista que quiere convertir México en la capital mundial del arte
437 comments
Rao P.10 hours
God bless the owner 🙏🏻
Shabnam H.11 hours
Hats off to the employer..wish everyone learns this attitude and adopts consideration for their workers
Manohar N.a day
JAI GANESHA GOD BLESS 2 SUCH BIG HEART OWNERS BOSSES RESPECT N GIFT OF GOD VERY NICE.
Deepa D.a day
Wow
Farah S.2 days
So happy to see it.....they might have never imagined sitting in an airplane❣️
Akhru A.2 days
God bless you
Swetha. S.2 days
https://youtu.be/adD4KiOtKTI
Farhan B.2 days
Pehle pedal bhagayenge phir flight se bulayenge. The workers should realize their worth n demand for contracts and fair wages and provide with the temporary insurance during the contract with the daycare-education for the kids they bring with us. The people who are bringing them back in flights because they've projects to finish they've ordered to be finished and they know without workers they can't do shit. Don't appreciate them, they're the same people who left them, who didn't give a shit about them.
S A.2 days
Good job
Kristina R.2 days
Wow
Leena C.3 days
God bless Him amen Hallelujah PRAISE the Lord Jesus christ
Bhawana B.3 days
Great work
Joyce D.3 days
bless the employer !
Neelam S.3 days
God bless his family. No less than Ratan Tata
Priyanshu P.3 days
Humanity still alive
Suraj P.3 days
Really the owners didn't helped their workers in LOCKDOWN they have stock of money n didn't want to help
Devraj S.4 days
Salute boss
Renuka S.4 days
Appreciate
Esther J.4 days
Thank you sir . You are a very understanding and KIND man. They will surely remember your kind act and REMAIN LOYAL go you.
Ranjeeta C.4 days
Heads of 🙏